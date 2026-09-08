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NYPD recruit dies during training

Probationary police officer Kamir Loubarria collapsed while working out at the Stephen D. McDonald Police Academy; he was “committed to a life of service,” the department stated

September 08, 2026 10:56 AM
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By Roni Jacobson, Rocco Parascandola
New York Daily News

NEW YORK — A NYPD recruit died after collapsing during training at the Police Academy in Queens on Monday, according to authorities.

Probationary police officer Kamir Loubarria collapsed while working out at the Stephen D. McDonald Police Academy in College Point around 12:40 p.m., a police source said.

“Although his NYPD career was just beginning, he was already a hero, simply for choosing to raise his right hand and dedicate his life to protecting New Yorkers,” Police Benevolent Association president Patrick Hendry said in a statement.

The NYPD confirmed the death in a post on X, stating “Kamir was committed to a life of service and helping to keep New York City safe. The entire NYPD mourns this devastating loss.”

Loubarria joined the NYPD as a recruit in April, according to public records.

The medical examiner will determine his cause of death.

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