2 Fla. officers wounded in ambush, bystander and suspect killed

The suspect is believed to have entered a lumber store and fatally shot a man; when two Gainesville PD officers responded to the scene, the suspect shot both of them before being fatally wounded

January 15, 2026 02:42 PM • 
Joanna Putman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Two Gainesville police officers were injured in what authorities described as an “ambush-style attack” after responding to a reported shooting at a local lumberyard, FOX 13 reported.

The suspect was killed, and a second victim was found dead inside the business, according to police.

According to Gainesville Police Chief Nelson Moya, officers responded on Jan. 14 to the area of Waldo Road and East University Avenue, where they located a suspect attempting to flee in a red vehicle. As officers in marked patrol cars approached, the suspect stopped his vehicle and opened fire.

The suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police. Two officers were struck, one in the upper body and the other in the lower body, and transported to a hospital. Both were treated and released later that day, according to the report.

Moya said the suspect had earlier entered Imeca Lumber & Hardware on East University Avenue before the encounter with police. Officers searching the business discovered the body of Eduardo P. Rodriguez, 23, an employee who had been fatally shot.

Investigators believe the suspect parked nearby, entered the business, interacted with and shot Rodriguez, and then returned to his car, where he encountered responding officers.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear. Police have not confirmed any prior connection between the suspect and Rodriguez, but said there was “clear intent” behind the shootings.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is handling the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, while Gainesville Police continue to investigate the homicide.

Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com