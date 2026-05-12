Armed Marine vet helps Mass. officers take down gunman firing rounds erratically

By Susannah Sudborough

masslive.com

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Authorities have identified the gunman who opened fire on Memorial Drive in Cambridge Monday afternoon as Boston resident Tyler Brown.

Two men who were in separate cars when Brown began shooting an assault-style rifle around “erratically” are at Boston hospitals being treated for life-threatening gunshot wounds, Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said during a press conference.

A Massachusetts State Police trooper and a former Marine put an end to the situation by firing back at Brown, who was hit in the extremities, Ryan said. Brown is in police custody at a hospital where he is being treated in the intensive care unit.

Brown is facing two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, illegal gun charges and other counts in connection with the shooting, the district attorney said.

Investigators believe the shooting was a random act of violence.

How the incident unfolded

Shortly after 1 p.m., Boston police called Cambridge police to alert them that Brown, who had been acting erratically, was believed to be in Cambridge and carrying a rifle, Ryan said. Massachusetts State Police and Cambridge police started searching for Brown and soon made their way to Memorial Drive as gunfire erupted in the street.

“By the time they were making their arrival, there was already an active shooter situation,” Ryan said. " ... He was actively firing in an erratic fashion at various vehicles along the road.”

The two victims were struck as people on the street and in cars ran from the gunfire, the district attorney said. One of the victims was an MBTA bus driver.

Amid the chaotic scene, a trooper and a former Marine, who was legally carrying a gun, moved toward Brown and fired back, Ryan said. Brown was struck by gunfire multiple times and was medically treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital.

Brown is believed to have fired 50 to 60 rounds, one of which hit the trooper’s cruiser, the district attorney said. At least a dozen vehicles were hit by gunfire.

“There is no reason to suggest that there’s any connection between this individual and any of the people who were in any of those cars that were struck,” Ryan said.” ... This incident lasted minutes thanks to the actions of the trooper and that civilian.”

After the scene cleared, investigators found people hiding under their cars, the district attorney said.

“Those individuals on the river walking, pushing baby carriages, riding by...we know that that weapon had the capacity to have struck people on the other side of [the Charles River ],” Ryan said.

Witness accounts

Joseph Minino Rodriguez, 25, said he saw the shooter holding the gun from the 18th floor of his Memorial Drive apartment.

“I start looking out the window, then I start seeing cars doing U-turns, cars speeding,” he said.

The gunman walked casually down the street, shooting at random, including at cars nearby, according to Rodriguez. At one point, he yelled at the cars and hit their windows with his gun.

A witness video shared by Boston 25 News showed the gunman walking into the street and firing several shots.

“To be honest, I couldn’t believe it,” Rodriguez said. “It’s a really peaceful city around here.”

Rodriguez said he called 911 and explained what he was witnessing, even as the gunman continued firing. The incident drew a large police response.

A witness video obtained by WCVB shows the exchange of gunfire with the suspect, who is seen lying on the ground and shooting back. Three police officers can then be seen approaching him.

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