REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Arrests and Sentencing

Driver sentenced to 13 years in prison for DUI crash that killed Colo. officer

Golden Police Officer Evan Dunn, 33, and his partner were responding to a crash when the suspect struck them, trapping them under the vehicle from the initial crash

January 22, 2026 03:52 PM
Evan Dunn

Golden Police Chief Joe Harvey described Dunn, 33, officer as an “amazing human being” who flew Black Hawk helicopters in the military and served as a commander. He is survived by his wife, Analise, his sister and his parents.

Officer Down Memorial Page

By Katie Langford
The Denver Post

DENVER — A former Colorado School of Mines professor was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Wednesday for causing a crash that killed Golden police officer Evan Dunn and injured three others.

Stephen Geer, 44, pleaded guilty in October to vehicular homicide and assault for the drunken-driving crash on Colorado 58 the evening of Nov. 6, 2024, according to court records. Both counts are felonies.

| DOWNLOAD: How to launch a DFR program

Prosecutors dismissed one count of vehicular assault, third-degree assault and driving under the influence as part of the plea agreement.

Dunn, 33, and his partner Bethany Peterson – who previously went by Bethany Grusing – were responding to a crash on Colorado 58 near Washington Avenue at 5 p.m. when Geer hit them, trapping both under the vehicle from the initial crash.

Peterson, along with a father and daughter involved in the initial crash, were all seriously injured. Dunn died at the scene.

Geer smelled of alcohol when he was arrested after the crash and had a blood alcohol more than twice the legal limit when he was tested three hours later, according to Denver7.

At a sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Dunn’s family asked for the maximum sentence in the case as they described their loss, Denver7 reported.

“I just don’t have words that can fully and fairly capture how deep that loss is. It’s real, it’s forever, it hurts. It’s the greatest I’ve known,” Dunn’s brother Tyler Dunn said at the sentencing. “The collective pain caused by this tragedy is immeasurable.”

Geer apologized during the sentencing hearing and said he did not expect forgiveness but hoped his incarceration would provide closure, the station reported.

Trending
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 02:01 PM
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP.png
Women in Law Enforcement
Wash. PD interim promoted to chief: ‘Steady leadership’
Patti Jackson has served as the Tacoma PD’s interim police chief since March 2025; she came to the agency from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, where she worked for over 35 years
February 04, 2026 04:44 PM

©2026 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at denverpost.com.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
Team Wendy
Duty Gear
Team Wendy now on GovX: Faster verification and discount access for eligible professionals
The discount is 10% off the total order and can be reused on future purchases
February 03, 2026 12:22 PM

Arrests and Sentencing Line-of-Duty Death (LODD) Officer Down