‘Not here in Alabama': PD chief warns against interfering with immigration policing after woman’s arrest

Carol Robinson

al.com

LEEDS, Ala. — An Alabama woman was arrested after police say she tried to interfere in the arrest of a Hispanic man during a traffic stop in Leeds.

Mary Lisa Everling, 61, is charged with obstructing governmental operations.

Leeds police Chief Irwin said Everling spotted 41-year-old Jacob Garcia Martinez when he was pulled over by officers earlier this month.

Police on Jan. 14 stopped Martinez for a traffic violation in the 7300 block of President Street.

Martinez was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a stolen handgun.

Irwin said officers also determined that Martinez is in the U.S. illegally.

Everling, the chief said, blocked the road with her vehicle, sounded the vehicle’s horn numerous times, impeded the investigation and refused to comply with lawful orders.

“She got out and got between the suspect’s and the officer’s vehicle, screaming at them to let him go,” Irwin said. “You might can do that somewhere else, but not here in Alabama.”

“If we are on a traffic stop and if you interfere with the lawful traffic stop or arrest of someone, regardless if they are an illegal alien, where the suspect is in possession of methamphetamine, a stolen firearm and drug paraphernalia you will be arrested,” Irwin said.

A relative of Everling said the woman didn’t know the man and got out of the vehicle because officers were blocking her driveway.

Martinez was taken into custody without further incident and charged certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, second-degree receiving stolen property, obstructing justice using a false ID, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Martinez is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $55,000 bond. Once he is released, he will be transferred to the custody of U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

