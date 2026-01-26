REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Arrests and Sentencing

‘Not here in Alabama': PD chief warns against interfering with immigration policing after woman’s arrest

“She got out and got between the suspect’s and the officer’s vehicle, screaming at them to let him go,” Leeds PD Chief Paul Irwin said. “You might can do that somewhere else, but not here in Alabama.”

January 26, 2026 03:55 PM
Screenshot 2026-01-26 124015.png

Leeds Police Department

Carol Robinson
al.com

LEEDS, Ala. — An Alabama woman was arrested after police say she tried to interfere in the arrest of a Hispanic man during a traffic stop in Leeds.

Mary Lisa Everling, 61, is charged with obstructing governmental operations.

Leeds police Chief Irwin said Everling spotted 41-year-old Jacob Garcia Martinez when he was pulled over by officers earlier this month.

Police on Jan. 14 stopped Martinez for a traffic violation in the 7300 block of President Street.

Martinez was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a stolen handgun.

Irwin said officers also determined that Martinez is in the U.S. illegally.

Everling, the chief said, blocked the road with her vehicle, sounded the vehicle’s horn numerous times, impeded the investigation and refused to comply with lawful orders.

“She got out and got between the suspect’s and the officer’s vehicle, screaming at them to let him go,” Irwin said. “You might can do that somewhere else, but not here in Alabama.”

“If we are on a traffic stop and if you interfere with the lawful traffic stop or arrest of someone, regardless if they are an illegal alien, where the suspect is in possession of methamphetamine, a stolen firearm and drug paraphernalia you will be arrested,” Irwin said.

A relative of Everling said the woman didn’t know the man and got out of the vehicle because officers were blocking her driveway.

Martinez was taken into custody without further incident and charged certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, second-degree receiving stolen property, obstructing justice using a false ID, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Martinez is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $55,000 bond. Once he is released, he will be transferred to the custody of U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Trending
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 02:01 PM
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
US-NEWS-LA-HOMICIDES-LA
LAPD
LAPD homicide clearance rate rose to nearly 70% in 2025
Of the 230 homicides logged, officials said that 156, or 68%, were considered solved; factoring in the 78 killings from past years that were solved in 2025, the rate rose to 101%
February 03, 2026 04:44 PM

©2026 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit al.com.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
Team Wendy
Duty Gear
Team Wendy now on GovX: Faster verification and discount access for eligible professionals
The discount is 10% off the total order and can be reused on future purchases
February 03, 2026 12:22 PM

Arrests and Sentencing Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs