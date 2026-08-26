If AI gives police time back, what should agencies do with it?

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Police agencies will never have unlimited personnel or time. As workloads expand, administrative demands grow and recruiting remains difficult, leaders must make deliberate choices about where officers, investigators and supervisors spend their working hours. Artificial intelligence may ease some of that pressure, but automating a task is only valuable if an agency uses the resulting capacity to improve policing.

In this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, host Jim Dudley speaks with retired Police Chief Jim Bueermann, founder and president of the Future Policing Institute, about where AI can make police work more effective — and where human judgment must remain firmly in control. They discuss AI-assisted report writing, continuously operating investigative agents, the need for agencywide AI policies and audits, and the central leadership question behind adoption: If technology gives personnel time back, what should the agency do with it?

Visit the Future Policing Institute’s Center on Policing and AI.

Tune in to discover



How AI agents could continuously search for connections among cases, suspects and jurisdictions

Why officers and supervisors must verify AI-generated reports, leads and identifications

Why every agency needs clear AI policies, training and an inventory of the tools already in use

Which consequential decisions must remain in human hands, regardless of how capable AI becomes

About our sponsor

This episode of the Policing Matters podcast is sponsored by Veritone, a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions. Since 2014, Veritone has focused on building intuitive technology that solves problems for its customers in the public sector. Veritone Public Sector enables teams in law enforcement, government and public safety to manage and analyze evidence faster, accelerate redaction, easily generate stop-data reports, automate transcription and translation, and more. For more information, visitnullVeritone.com.

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