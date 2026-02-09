Drone aids Wis. police in finding, citing serial park pooper

STOUGHTON, Wis. — A drone assisted police in identifying and citing a woman accused of repeatedly defecating in a public park, WMTV reported.

Stoughton Police received dozens of complaints about feces and used toilet paper found along a walking path in the park. Police did not name the park but said the incidents were ongoing and not isolated.

Lt. Chad O’Neil said the woman, 46, is not homeless and does not appear to have mental health issues. She reportedly admitted to relieving herself in the park at specific times based on a personal routine.

“When we first learned of it, we thought it was going to be isolated,” O’Neil said. “But then with neighbors and users of the park continuing to call us to complain about it, I realized that it wasn’t going away.”

The woman was cited for indecent conduct.