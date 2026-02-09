REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Bizarre Beat

Drone aids Wis. police in finding, citing serial park pooper

Stoughton Police Lt. Chad O’Neil said the woman is not homeless; she reportedly admitted to relieving herself in the park at specific times based on a personal routine

February 09, 2026 12:57 PM • 
Joanna Putman
629377001_1202264558727766_3650000569224394904_n.jpg

Stoughton Police Department

STOUGHTON, Wis. — A drone assisted police in identifying and citing a woman accused of repeatedly defecating in a public park, WMTV reported.

Stoughton Police received dozens of complaints about feces and used toilet paper found along a walking path in the park. Police did not name the park but said the incidents were ongoing and not isolated.

| SPECIAL REPORT: The DFR decisions every chief faces before the first drone ever flies

Lt. Chad O’Neil said the woman, 46, is not homeless and does not appear to have mental health issues. She reportedly admitted to relieving herself in the park at specific times based on a personal routine.

“When we first learned of it, we thought it was going to be isolated,” O’Neil said. “But then with neighbors and users of the park continuing to call us to complain about it, I realized that it wasn’t going away.”

The woman was cited for indecent conduct.

Trending
Screenshot 2026-02-03 153433.png
Search and Rescue
BWC: Ore. deputies wade into frigid pond to rescue teens who fell through ice
“The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office commends the coordinated efforts of all responding agencies whose quick actions and teamwork resulted in a successful rescue,” the agency stated
February 08, 2026 08:00 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Screenshot 2026-02-09 114709.png
Drones
Ariz. PD uses drones to crack down on e-bike traffic crimes
Drones reached scenes 35% faster than patrol units, with a response time five to six minutes quicker, allowing Gilbert Police officers to locate dispersed suspects
February 09, 2026 12:11 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
12-10-24-2.jpg
SHOT Show
The 100-year pivot: How a century of heritage is fueling the future of training
At SHOT Show 2026, InVeris celebrated its 100-year heritage with the strategic spinoff of Caswell Live Fire and a new era of training solutions
February 09, 2026 05:14 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Capitol Hill
Corrections
Police union backs federal bill aimed at preventing corrections officer suicide
The proposed legislation would fund mental health screenings and referrals for corrections officers at the federal, state and local levels
February 08, 2026 07:00 AM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
Company News
firstnet-big-game-IN-STORY-1920x.jpg
Communications
Public safety’s game plan: FirstNet powers first responders at the Big Game in Santa Clara
FirstNet is powering a resilient connectivity plan to keep first responders mission ready throughout every moment of the Big Game
February 05, 2026 09:56 AM

Bizarre Beat Drones
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com