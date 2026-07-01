Man arrested after impersonating law enforcement, bringing flamethrower, crossbows to N.C. church

By Mark Price

The Herald (Rock Hill, S.C.)

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A man impersonating a law enforcement officer was armed with two flamethrowers, two crossbows, a pepper ball launcher and multiple knives when he showed up during Sunday church services, North Carolina investigators say.

The discovery was made around 10:15 a.m. Sunday, in the parking lot of Wesley Memorial Church in High Point, according to the High Point Police Department.

| WATCH DECISION POINT: When officers enter a deadly stabbing scene

William S. Milliken III, 44, was arrested after someone called 911 to report “an armed man” dressed in camouflage clothing was sitting in a truck, officials said.

“Thanks to the quick action of our officers, a man armed with weapons was taken into custody before anyone was hurt,” Police Chief Curtis Cheeks III said in a June 29 news release.

“The officers prevented a potentially dangerous situation from escalating and helped ensure everyone attending church services could return home safely. We also want to thank the community members who recognized a potential danger and had the courage to speak up.”

Milliken is charged with felony possessing a weapon of mass destruction, misdemeanor impersonating a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance, according to court documents.

Details of a motive have not been released and detectives have not said if the suspect has ties to the congregation.

Investigators say he was initially confronted by an off-duty police officer who was working at the church. Milliken identified himself as a law enforcement officer, and said he was enforcing a smoking violation at the church, court documents say.

“Additional officers arrived within a few minutes. The officers disarmed the man and took him into custody without incident,” police said.

Milliken was wearing body armor and a search of his vehicle revealed:



CO2-powered launcher, designed to resemble a handgun

Two flamethrowers

Two crossbows

More than 500 rounds of ammunition

Rolls of black duct tape (three yards)

Three knives

Oxycodone pills

Milliken also had a notebook with the addresses of churches, schools and public buildings in the community, according to court documents.

High Point is about a 75-mile drive northeast from uptown Charlotte.

© 2026 The Herald (Rock Hill, S.C.). Visit www.heraldonline.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.