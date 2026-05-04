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Watch: Police captain lowered into croc-infested river to retrieve animal with human remains

A daring recovery operation in South Africa’s Komati River saw a police captain lowered into dangerous waters to retrieve a massive 1,100 lb crocodile linked to a missing businessman

May 04, 2026 11:58 AM • 
Sarah Roebuck
Screenshot 2026-05-04 114050.png

South African Police Service/Facebook

KOMATIPOORT, South Africa — Suspended by a rope beneath a helicopter, a South African police captain was lowered into a crocodile-infested river to recover an animal believed to contain the remains of a missing businessman.

Captain Johan “Pottie” Potgieter, a member of the South African Police Service, carried out the “highly dangerous and complex operation” along the Komati River after police identified a crocodile suspected of consuming human remains.

The recovery followed a weeklong search for a 59-year-old businessman who was believed to have been swept away by floodwaters after his vehicle became stuck near the river.

Using drones and aerial support, search teams located a group of crocodiles on a small island. Based on their behavior and physical condition, officers identified one animal as a likely target, the BBC reports.

“Besides having a massively full tummy, he didn’t move around or try to slip into the river despite the noise of the drones and the chopper,” Potgieter told BBC.

Police said the crocodile had been euthanized before the recovery operation. Potgieter was then hoisted from a SANPARKS helicopter and secured the roughly 15-foot, 1,100-pound crocodile with a rope so it could be lifted from the water and examined by police and forensic experts.

The crocodile was transported to Kruger National Park, where authorities discovered human remains inside its intestines. Officials said DNA testing will be used to confirm the victim’s identity.

Potgieter told the BBC that additional items, including multiple shoes, were also found inside the animal.

“A crocodile will eat or swallow anything,” he said.

Acting National SAPS Commissioner Lt. Gen. Puleng Dimpane praised Potgieter for his bravery, saying he went “far beyond the call of duty” during an operation that could have cost him his life.

“Captain Potgieter’s willingness to place his own life at risk ... reflects the unwavering commitment of SAPS members to serve and protect, even in the face of danger,” Dimpane said.

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Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the senior news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, leading daily news coverage. With over a decade of digital journalism experience, she has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in Broadcast News in the Digital Age.

A graduate of Central Michigan University with a broadcast and cinematic arts degree, Roebuck joined Lexipol in April 2023. Have a news tip? Email her at sroebuck@lexipol.com or connect on LinkedIn.