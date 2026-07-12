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BWC: Mich. police rescue family after vehicle crashes into ravine

Body camera footage shows Southfield Police officers arriving on the scene and immediately extricating the two children from the back seat through a car window

July 12, 2026 08:00 AM

By Matthew Fahr
The Oakland Press, Sterling Heights, Mich.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — On Tuesday, the Southfield police department showed what it took to save two adults and two young children who were hospitalized on Sunday after their vehicle left the roadway and ended up in a steep embankment.

Police Chief Elvin Barren said the single-vehicle crash of a 2015 Ford Explorer happened around 3:30 p.m. on Simmons Avenue near Berg Road.

He identified the occupants of the car as a 39-year-old female resident of the city of Southfield, who was accompanied by her husband, 63 years old, who was the front seat passenger, and their two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, who were seated in the rear of the vehicle.

Barren said the parents remain hospitalized and have been unable to speak with the police about the circumstances behind the crash, which is still under investigation.

“The driver, who does not possess a valid Michigan driver’s license, remains hospitalized in critical condition and unable to speak at this time,” said Barren. “The 63-year-old passenger also remains hospitalized in stable condition. However, due to the seriousness of his injuries, he’s unable to communicate with our detectives as well.”

The chief showed body camera footage of police arriving on the scene and immediately extricating the two children from the back seat through a car window.

“The 2-year-old girl suffered a fractured femur, and the 4-year-old boy suffered a laceration to his forehead,” said Barren. “Although safety child seats were found inside the vehicle, it is unknown whether the children had been properly restrained before the crash, or if they were ejected from the car seat during the collision, or removed themselves from the car seats afterwards.”

He said the children have been cleared to be released from the hospital and are waiting to coordinate with family members to take custody of them.

Southfield police were alerted to the location of the crash after the brother of one of the passengers got a call after the accident and directed authorities to the site.

“The brother used a shared app to locate the crash site. When he arrived on scene, he located the vehicle and called 911,” the chief said. “The responding officers arrived on scene and immediately descended a steep, muddy ravine with loose, wet soil, slipping and falling multiple times as they made their way to the vehicle.”

Southfield Fire Chief Joey Thorington explained how the two front seat passengers were removed.

“Firefighters used extrication tools—the Jaws of Life—to remove the vehicle’s doors, as well as lift the dashboard to safely free the two patients,” said Thorington. “Both adult patients were packaged in Stokes baskets and carefully brought to the roadway by rescue personnel before transport by ambulance.”

Barren praised the efforts of the police and fire departments in the difficult, but successful rescue of all four occupants.

“The professionalism, courage, and teamwork, and selfless action demonstrated by these officers undoubtedly made a significant difference in the outcome of this incident,” he said. “Their willingness to place themselves in harm’s way to save the lives of others exemplified the highest standards of public service.”

There is no preliminary evidence to suggest that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash and the cause remains under investigation.

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© 2026 The Oakland Press, Sterling Heights, Mich.. Visit www.theoaklandpress.com.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

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