‘Talk about command presence': Texas PD’s new 7-foot-3 officer earns congratulations — and patrol car suggestions

KEMAH, Texas — After overcoming a one-point exam setback and returning to the academy, Jordan Wilmore officially earned his badge. Police1 readers welcomed the 7-foot-3 Kemah officer to the profession with congratulations, encouragement and plenty of good-natured observations about the department’s towering new addition.

Wilmore, who stands 7 feet 3 inches tall, was officially sworn in as a Kemah Police officer on July 7 after completing another academy class and passing the Texas peace officer licensing exam.

His story drew nearly 600 comments on Police1’s Facebook page, where readers congratulated the new officer, admired his persistence and immediately began working through the logistics of putting a 7-foot-3 officer on patrol.

| RELATED: How to become a police officer

What will he drive?

This was, by far, the biggest question.

“I want to see him get in a Ford Interceptor!” one reader wrote.

Others were already preparing the department’s vehicle request:

“They’re gonna have to buy him an F-250 or 2500 just so he can fit in a city vehicle.”

“He will need an F-350 as a patrol vehicle.”

“The department will have to buy him a custom SUV.”

“They will definitely have to do some modifications to his patrol vehicle.”

One reader offered a simpler solution: “He will need a convertible cruiser.”

Another went in the opposite direction, recommending “his Humvee with extended roof.”

The interest in Wilmore’s future patrol vehicle is not entirely speculative. Shaquille O’Neal, who helped cover Wilmore’s expenses so he could return to the academy after missing a passing score by one point, previously said he planned to have a custom patrol vehicle made for him. KHOU reported after Wilmore’s swearing-in that the officer is still waiting for the modified vehicle.

Potential nickname: ‘Officer Hightower’

For many readers, Wilmore brought to mind Moses Hightower, the towering officer played by Bubba Smith in the “Police Academy” movies.

“The only officer to drive from the back seat like Hightower,” one reader joked.

“He’s definitely getting nicknamed Hightower,” another wrote, echoing several similar comments.

Other readers pictured how Wilmore’s height might work to his advantage on patrol.

“He’s doing patrols on the interstate,” one wrote. “Only dude to walk up to a semi and talk to the driver through the window.”

Another guessed the academy’s wall obstacle probably presented little trouble: “I’m betting the 6-foot wall at the academy wasn’t too much a problem for him.”

Even reviewing body camera video could look a little different.

“Have you ever wished there was a bird’s-eye view?” one reader asked. “Well, now there will be.”

Double take

Several readers initially mistook Wilmore for Shaq, which is fitting considering the NBA legend’s role in helping him earn the badge.

“Thought it was Shaq at first glance,” the top comment said.

“If I didn’t see the captions, I would’ve assumed Shaq was on another side quest!” one wrote.

“At first I thought it was Shaquille O’Neal!” another said.

O’Neal, a longtime law enforcement supporter who has served as a reserve officer with agencies including the Los Angeles Port Police and Miami Beach Police Department, learned about Wilmore through social media after the recruit fell one point short of passing his licensing exam. He offered to pay Wilmore’s academy expenses and encouraged him to keep working toward his goal.

“I want him to really focus on this because it’s commendable that a kid wants to be an officer,” O’Neal said at the time. “I love cops. They made me who I am.”

Wilmore returned to the academy, passed the exam and completed the goal he had been pursuing since joining the department’s academy in August 2025.

No shortage of command presence

Readers also agreed that Wilmore is unlikely to have trouble getting someone’s attention.

“Talk about some ‘command presence!’” one wrote.

Another imagined how quickly a traffic stop might become extremely polite:

“I don’t care who you are, this guy pulls you over, it’s ‘Yes sir, no sir.’”

One reader noted that Wilmore “makes a standard full-size pistol look like a micro pistol,” while another predicted that undercover work probably will not be his first assignment.

“I’m no expert, but I’m guessing he’s probably never going to work undercover,” the reader wrote. “God bless and be safe, officer.”

Wilmore is not the first towering officer

Although Wilmore is believed to be among the tallest officers in the country, law enforcement has previously welcomed someone even taller.

George Bell stood 7 feet 8 inches and worked as a Norfolk deputy from 2000 to 2014. Guinness World Records recognized Bell as the tallest man in the United States in 2007. He later lost the title to Igor Vovkovinskiy, who was less than half an inch taller, and regained it following Vovkovinskiy’s death in 2021.

Bell told The Associated Press that his height helped him connect with jail inmates, who were often curious and wanted to talk with him. Bell died in 2025 at age 67.

Wilmore told KHOU that he wants to be known as a community-oriented officer, not only for his height.

“I didn’t really become a police officer just to arrest people,” he said. “I just want to be a community officer as well.”

Looking to advance your career? Search hundreds of law enforcement jobs on the Police1 Job Board and find your next role today.