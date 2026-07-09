Ohio law establishes 15-foot buffer zone around law enforcement

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill creating a 15-foot buffer area around working law enforcement officers, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

House Bill 20 is designed to "[allow] first responders to focus on their duties and protect our community,” the bill’s sponsors stated. It forbids individuals from remaining within a 15-foot zone around officers after receiving a warning or if their presence interferes with police actions.

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The law also makes “obstructing official business” a fourth degree felony if the violation creates a risk of physical harm to a first responder, the Dispatch reported.

“In this legislation, we are not saying people cannot be helpful, and we are not saying people cannot record the event that is going on,” Rep. Phil Plummer told the Dispatch. “This legislation is simply providing the first responders the ability and opportunity to do their jobs more effectively and remain focused on the incident at hand.”

Have crowds or bystanders ever made it harder for you to safely do your job? Would a 15-foot buffer have made a difference?