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Man dies after he detonates explosive in standoff with Wash. police

As Puyallup Police officers moved in to arrest him, he detonated an explosive device, killing himself and sending four officers to the hospital

August 27, 2026 05:22 PM

By Kai Uyehara
The Seattle Times

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A man detonated an explosive device in a standoff with Puyallup police Wednesday afternoon, killing himself and sending four officers to the hospital, police said. A police dog was also taken in for medical attention.

The 46-year-old man had forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment before tackling her to the ground and punching her in the head, police said in a news release. He tried to stop her from calling 911, but he ran away when she got a hold of her phone and called the police.

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Officers responded to the call of domestic violence-related burglary and assault at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Ninth Street Southeast around 3 p.m. , police said. They found the woman and treated her for her injuries.

The man was gone, so police went to his last known address in the 7300 block of 166th Avenue East outside of Sumner in unincorporated Pierce County and found him there, police said.

Officers surrounded the property and tried to negotiate with the 46-year-old for his surrender. But when he eventually stepped outside, he wouldn’t comply, police said.

After trying to negotiate with him for a long time and using a drone to monitor his movements, police used pepper balls and a police dog on him, police said.

As the officers moved in to arrest him, he detonated an explosive device, killing himself and sending four Puyallup police officers to the hospital, police said.

It is not known whether the officers or the police dog were injured, nor what type of explosive the man used.

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