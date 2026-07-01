BWC: Okla. K-9 dragged by suspect fleeing in truck

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Police Department released body and dash camera footage showing a K-9 and handler being dragged by a suspect in a truck.

The incident happened on June 28 when officers tracked down a reported stolen truck.

Body camera video shows the suspect standing outside the commercial truck with his hands raised. Sgt. Michael Moore can be heard issuing instructions to the suspect while keeping K-9 Dash contained.

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The suspect engaged in a verbal argument with officers before turning and running back into the driver’s seat of the truck.

Moore then released K-9 Dash, who bit the suspect’s leg. The suspect began to drive away, with the K-9 still clinging to his leg as the rest of his body dangled out the door.

The handler grabbed the leash and tried to pull the K-9 away, but fell after the leash detached from Dash’s harness.

“Dash was dragged a significant distance down the road before he finally broke his grip. Dash’s bravery disrupted the getaway, and ended with the suspect in handcuffs and a bag of meth recovered from the scene...” the police department stated. “Good boy, Dash!”

The K-9 was treated for minor injuries to his paws and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the statement.