Calif. officers unwind with puppy love: ‘Watch the smiles on their faces’

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police officers got a break from their daily duties as the department hosted a “Puppy Love” wellness event in partnership with the San Diego Humane Society, CBS 8 reported.

Four 6-week-old German Shepherd mix puppies were brought to Police Plaza, offering officers a chance to de-stress while promoting future adoptions during the department’s wellness day, according to the report. The puppies, surrendered by a community member, will be available for adoption soon.

“Just having this resource for officer wellness is huge, so that our guys and gals can go out and do the job the way they need to for everyone else, as long as we get an outlet to reduce our stressors,” Sgt. Saum Poorsaleh said.

The wellness initiative comes amid growing awareness of mental health challenges in law enforcement. A Police1 survey found that 47% of officers screened positive for PTSD — nearly 10 times the national average.

The recurring event was started last year by Michelle Cohn, a police volunteer who also volunteers with the Humane Society, according to the report.

“These guys work so hard and do so much for us, so to be able to give back for mental health and enjoyment and watch the smiles on their faces, it’s everything,” said Cohn.

While adoption isn’t the primary goal, some officers have taken puppies home.

The next Puppy Love event will take place at SDPD headquarters downtown, according to the report.