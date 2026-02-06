REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Mental Health

Calif. officers unwind with puppy love: ‘Watch the smiles on their faces’

The recurring event was started last year by Michelle Cohn, a San Diego Police volunteer who also volunteers with the Humane Society

February 06, 2026 11:52 AM • 
Joanna Putman

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police officers got a break from their daily duties as the department hosted a “Puppy Love” wellness event in partnership with the San Diego Humane Society, CBS 8 reported.

Four 6-week-old German Shepherd mix puppies were brought to Police Plaza, offering officers a chance to de-stress while promoting future adoptions during the department’s wellness day, according to the report. The puppies, surrendered by a community member, will be available for adoption soon.

| WEBINAR: From response to resolution — leading police operations in the video era

“Just having this resource for officer wellness is huge, so that our guys and gals can go out and do the job the way they need to for everyone else, as long as we get an outlet to reduce our stressors,” Sgt. Saum Poorsaleh said.

The wellness initiative comes amid growing awareness of mental health challenges in law enforcement. A Police1 survey found that 47% of officers screened positive for PTSD — nearly 10 times the national average.

The recurring event was started last year by Michelle Cohn, a police volunteer who also volunteers with the Humane Society, according to the report.

“These guys work so hard and do so much for us, so to be able to give back for mental health and enjoyment and watch the smiles on their faces, it’s everything,” said Cohn.

While adoption isn’t the primary goal, some officers have taken puppies home.

The next Puppy Love event will take place at SDPD headquarters downtown, according to the report.

Trending
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 02:01 PM
Gunmaker Liability Protection
Firearms
Ind. State Police select Sig P320 as next duty handgun
The department spent $1.17 million on the new handguns and holsters, replacing a discontinued Sig model they had used for over a decade
February 06, 2026 11:22 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Screenshot 2026-02-06 102419.png
Arrests and Sentencing
‘I hope somebody blows your f***ing head off': Sheriff’s union calls for firing of dispatcher after DUI arrest
Body camera footage shows an EMS dispatcher railing against Harford County deputies, expressing that she hoped they were killed and that “nobody likes cops”
February 06, 2026 10:35 AM
Screenshot 2026-02-06 130426.png
Investigations
7 Toronto police officers charged in corruption case tied to plot to kill corrections manager
Authorities say leaked police data was used to facilitate shootings, drug trafficking and an attempted murder of an Ontario corrections manager
February 06, 2026 01:13 PM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
Company News
Team Wendy
Duty Gear
Team Wendy now on GovX: Faster verification and discount access for eligible professionals
The discount is 10% off the total order and can be reused on future purchases
February 03, 2026 12:22 PM

Mental Health
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com