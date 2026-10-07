After wave of departures from Ga. PD, chief resigns, alleging retaliation, harassment

DEMOREST, Ga. — A Georgia city’s police department was down to three officers as of Sept. 30 after a wave of resignations, including that of its chief, who cited conflict with city leadership and predicted more departures, WSB-TV reported.

The Demorest Police Department has nine officers when fully staffed. Police Chief Casey Chastain, who has been with the department 12 years, told WSB-TV the problems began in January, when someone alleged he had touched them inappropriately. Chastain said he requested an investigation and that it cleared him.

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Chastain alleged that city government retaliated against him after the allegation. In his resignation letter, he wrote that he was “insulted, lied to, lied about and harassed” by the city manager.

“So, we have, once every resignation is turned in, if they all go through it, it will have one officer on the road and a school resource officer,” Chastain said.

A resignation letter from a sergeant, obtained by WSB-TV, cited a “witch hunt” and “micromanagement” in the department.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with law enforcement coverage, according to Chastain. The city has also brought in an interim chief, Brad Rounds, who started Sept. 30, Now Georgia reported.

WSB-TV contacted city manager Mark Musselwhite by phone and email and had not received a response as of Sept. 30.

At an Oct. 6 city council meeting, Musselwhite said “there’s two sides to every story,” according to Now Georgia. He said employees had brought him complaints and that he had asked Chastain to “get [his] house in order.” He and other city leaders declined to discuss the allegations in detail, citing the potential for litigation, since Chastain has retained an attorney. A council member’s motion to remove Musselwhite failed for lack of a second.