Introducing “Critical Supervisory Skills” Training Course Designed for Law Enforcement Only

Personnel Training and Assessment Services to Federal, State and Local Public Safety

McLean, VA — November 2, 2007 — To alleviate the time and expense wasted sending Law Enforcement personnel to abstract courses lacking Law Enforcement special training, Fields Consulting Group, Inc. has developed an innovative approach to supervisory training. This multimedia learning program provides new supervisors with the skills they need the day they are promoted.

Dr. Cassi L. Fields, President of Fields Consulting Group is a specialist in public safety. She designed this course to address the skills necessary in the supervision and management of employees. According to Dr. Fields, “It is designed for all learning styles featuring class discussions, self-development tools and video vignettes.”

“The five training modules teach supervisors how to communicate performance expectations, observe and document employee performance, evaluate performance & take action, utilize problem-solving methods as well as the seven steps to changing performance. The multimedia learning format gives Instructors the ability to customize class discussions and exercises to emphasize their Department’s procedures, experiences, and goals.

Flexibility is a unique and important aspect of Dr. Fields’ Supervisory Training Course. The course materials include an Instructor Set (5 Module DVD, Instructor Manual and Certi!cation Exam) and Student Manual (a subset of the instructor manual for each student to keep). Each department selects their own Instructors (based on Dr. Fields’ recommendations), and following their successful completion of the Certification Exam, may begin administering the course individually, at a station, or formally at an academy.

More information regarding the course is available on the Fields Consulting Group, Inc.’s website: www.fcgtesting.com. The Critical Supervisory Skills in Law Enforcement” Training Course is also available for online purchasing. A Box Set is $3,000 and includes two DVDs, two Instructor Manuals and 15 Student Manuals. The DVDs and manuals may be purchased individually as well.

# # #

Fields Consulting Group

7926 Jones Branch Drive, Suite 400

McLean, VA 22102

P: 703. 506. 9400

F: 703. 506. 8666

mail @ fcgtesting.com

Contact:

Elizabeth Shotwell

C: 540.842.1103

shotwell@vt.edu

www.fcgtesting.com