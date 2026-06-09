Ind. sheriff indicted, accused of stealing opponent’s campaign signs

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A sheriff has been indicted by a grand jury after being accused of stealing campaign signs, including those belonging to his opponent, FOX59 reported.

Jennings County Sheriff William K. “Kenny” Freeman Jr. turned himself in following a 6-month investigation into a November 2025 complaint from a sheriff candidate that his signs were being stolen from roadsides. The candidate put a GPS tracker on a sign, which was later found at Freeman’s home.

| DOWNLOAD: What Cops Want in 2026 survey results

Other signs were also found on the property, including those belonging to a county judge candidate, FOX59 reported. Freeman also allegedly issued a complaint and summons ticker to both candidates for illegal sign placements shortly after the signs were found.

Freeman was indicted on charges of theft, official misconduct, obstruction of justice and perjury.