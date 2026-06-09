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Ind. sheriff indicted, accused of stealing opponent’s campaign signs

Jennings County Sheriff William K. “Kenny” Freeman Jr. has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of theft, official misconduct, obstruction of justice and perjury

June 09, 2026 05:15 PM • 
Joanna Putman

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A sheriff has been indicted by a grand jury after being accused of stealing campaign signs, including those belonging to his opponent, FOX59 reported.

Jennings County Sheriff William K. “Kenny” Freeman Jr. turned himself in following a 6-month investigation into a November 2025 complaint from a sheriff candidate that his signs were being stolen from roadsides. The candidate put a GPS tracker on a sign, which was later found at Freeman’s home.

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Other signs were also found on the property, including those belonging to a county judge candidate, FOX59 reported. Freeman also allegedly issued a complaint and summons ticker to both candidates for illegal sign placements shortly after the signs were found.

Freeman was indicted on charges of theft, official misconduct, obstruction of justice and perjury.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com