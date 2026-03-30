REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs

Minn. county leader proposes defunding sheriff’s office for public safety coverage

More than 40 police chiefs and mayors wrote to protest the Hennepin County commissioner’s statement that she was “not willing to fund the sheriff’s office for public safety”

March 30, 2026 05:39 PM • 
Joanna Putman

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — Multiple police chiefs and mayors pushed back after a Hennepin County commissioner stated she was “not willing to fund the sheriff’s office for public safety,” KARE 11 reported.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office went $11 million over budget last year, prompting some commissioners to call for closer review of spending, according to KARE. During a March 24 meeting, Commissioner Marion Greene questioned the sheriff’s office’s broader public safety role.

The backlash came after Greene stated she wanted the committee to look at the “community ambitions” for the sheriff’s office aside from basic public safety, according to KARE 11. When pressed on that point, she stated that she had heard that the sheriff’s office was “not actually responsible for public safety on the streets.”

| WEBINAR: How agencies operationalize real-time policing

“I’m going to reveal my cards. I’m not willing to fund the sheriff to provide public safety for Hennepin County. I don’t think that is something that office can take on and do well,” Greene stated.

Following Greene’s statement, more than 40 police chiefs and mayors in the county wrote to affirm their need for assistance from the sheriff’s office.

“Public safety in Hennepin County is a shared responsibility, and the Sheriff’s Office is an indispensable part of that ecosystem. Some communities, like Greenfield, have no local police department and rely entirely on the Sheriff’s Office for primary patrol. The vast majority of cities rely on the Sheriff for 911 dispatch, crime lab services, and investigative support. Every city benefits from Sheriff’s Office-led task forces. And every city depends on the continued function of the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center,” the letter states in part.

“The services they provide supplement everything we do in law enforcement. And there is no way we can do our jobs effectively if we didn’t have them as a partner,” said Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden.

The sheriff’s office said that Greene’s proposal would violate state law.

“That statement contradicts long-standing practice, Minnesota state law, and the public safety realities in our Hennepin County communities,” the department stated.

Trending
Screenshot 2026-03-30 112950.png
Officer-Involved Shootings
BWC: Wis. officer fatally shoots suspect while clinging to fleeing tow truck
Video shows the Milwaukee officer ordering the man to exit the truck; he refused and drove away at a high rate of speed as the officer attempted to remove him
March 30, 2026 12:23 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Screenshot 2026-03-10 110613.png
Officer-Involved Shootings
Conn. officer fired following fatal OIS of knife-wielding man
Video from Hartford PD shows Steven Jones advancing toward several officers with a knife; now-former officer Joseph Mangano fired multiple shots, fatally wounding Jones
March 30, 2026 11:10 AM
Screenshot 2026-03-30 121614.png
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
Colo. sheriff, 4 deputies indicted in criminal misconduct investigations
Costilla County Sheriff Danny Sanchez resigned after he and a deputy faced charges of mishandling himan remains; other deputies, including his son, were charged in a use of force incident
March 30, 2026 12:18 PM
Jillian Lauren (wife of Weezer bassist accused of shooting at cops) appears at a pre-arraignment hearing
Use of Force
LAPD commission overrules chief’s finding in shooting at Weezer bassist’s ex
Chief Jim McDonnell found two officers justified in using deadly force against Gillian Lauren, but the Police Commission concluded they made serious tactical mistakes
March 29, 2026 08:00 AM
Company News
Sarah Ortbal.jpeg
Narcotics Identification
Metrohm USA names 2026 Young Chemist Award winner for breakthrough PFAS monitoring and treatment research
Sarah Ortbal’s work addresses PFAS at multiple critical points — wastewater treatment, surface waters, and targeted remediation — using both targeted PFAS methods and adsorbable organic fluorine (AOF) to reveal the broader fluorinated organic load that traditional methods can miss
March 24, 2026 08:38 AM

Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs Legal
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com