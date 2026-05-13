38th Candlelight Vigil to honor 363 fallen officers during National Police Week

WASHINGTON — The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) will honor 363 fallen officers during the 38th Annual Candlelight Vigil on May 13.

Held annually during National Police Week, the vigil honors fallen officers by reading aloud the names newly engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

This year’s “Roll Call of Heroes” includes 109 federal, state, local, tribal and territorial officers who died in the line of duty in 2025. An additional 254 officers who died in previous years will also be recognized after the NLEOMF verified the circumstances of their deaths and law enforcement service records.

The vigil is scheduled for Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 8 p.m. on the National Mall between 4th and 7th Streets and Madison and Jefferson Drives.

The annual ceremony is one of the cornerstone events of National Police Week, drawing surviving family members, fellow officers and community supporters to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The event is free and open to the public, and registration is not required for general admission. Reserved seating is limited to surviving family members and registered agency escorts.

The vigil will also be livestreamed on the NLEOMF’s YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

With this year’s additions, 24,775 officers’ names are now engraved on the memorial, representing officers from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, federal law enforcement agencies, military police and campus law enforcement agencies.