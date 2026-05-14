Nev. police chief, 2 assistant chiefs fired following investigation

RENO, Nev. — The city of Reno has named a new acting police chief after its previous chief and two high-ranking officials were terminated following a misconduct investigation, News 4 reported.

Reno officials announced that Corey Solferino will serve as the new acting police chief. They also announced that Chief Kathryn Nance, Assistant Chief Oliver Miller and Assistant Chief Anthony Elges have been terminated.

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The department did not provide reasoning for their firings, News 4 reported. Nance and five other officers had been placed on administrative leave in March.

Solferino, who had served as an undersheriff with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, was appointed as interim chief at that time. He will be appointed as permanent chief if the city council ratifies the contract.

Department and city leaders have not disclosed the reasons behind the misconduct investigation, but stated that it involved administrative matters and potential policy concerns.