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Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs

Nev. police chief, 2 assistant chiefs fired following investigation

Former Reno Police chief Kathryn Nance, along with two assistant chiefs, were fired after she and five other officers were placed on leave during a misconduct investigation

May 14, 2026 11:31 AM • 
Joanna Putman
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Reno Police Department

RENO, Nev. — The city of Reno has named a new acting police chief after its previous chief and two high-ranking officials were terminated following a misconduct investigation, News 4 reported.

Reno officials announced that Corey Solferino will serve as the new acting police chief. They also announced that Chief Kathryn Nance, Assistant Chief Oliver Miller and Assistant Chief Anthony Elges have been terminated.

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The department did not provide reasoning for their firings, News 4 reported. Nance and five other officers had been placed on administrative leave in March.

Solferino, who had served as an undersheriff with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, was appointed as interim chief at that time. He will be appointed as permanent chief if the city council ratifies the contract.

Department and city leaders have not disclosed the reasons behind the misconduct investigation, but stated that it involved administrative matters and potential policy concerns.

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Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs Investigations Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com