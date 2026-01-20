REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Community Policing

Dallas to host 2026 PLECET conference on training officers in community engagement

The five-day conference aims to improve transparency, officer safety and public trust through structured training and workshops

January 20, 2026 02:18 PM • 
Joanna Putman
469abe50-54f7-4dc2-84eb-caf75e87371c.jpg

PLECET

DALLAS — Law enforcement leaders from across the United States will gather in Dallas for the 2026 Professionalizing Law Enforcement–Community Engagement Training (PLECET) National Conference, a five-day event focused on advancing public safety through professional community engagement.

The conference will be held May 27–31, 2026, at the Hilton Anatole Dallas and is expected to draw thousands of local, state, tribal and federal law enforcement professionals, including officers, prosecutors and public safety staff from all 50 states, PLECET announced.

| DOWNLOAD: 26 on 2026: A police leadership playbook

Organized by MovementForward, Inc. in partnership with the U.S. Department of Justice, PLECET is the only national conference centered on professionalizing community engagement, an area historically lacking in formal training despite growing public expectations.

Participants will receive research-based instruction and take part in workshops, leadership tracks and networking sessions designed to improve transparency, officer safety and public trust.

“As law enforcement leaders, we know that public trust directly impacts public safety,” said Canadian County, Oklahoma Sheriff Chris West, president of the National Sheriffs’ Association. “The National Sheriffs’ Association is committed to make sure that our deputies are trained to foster genuine community relationships.”

This year’s event marks a return of the annual conference launched in 2023. Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux, whose department is co-hosting the conference, extended a formal invitation to agencies nationwide, stressing the need for “trust-based policing.”

The conference is backed by a wide range of national associations, including:

  • Fraternal Order of Police
  • International Association of Chiefs of Police
  • Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association
  • National District Attorneys Association
  • National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives
  • Small and Rural Law Enforcement Executives Association

The event is tailored not only for command staff but also for the officers and teams responsible for direct community outreach and engagement, such as community policing units, public information officers and outreach coordinators.

“Community engagement is not just an option; it is the very foundation of public safety,” National President of the Fraternal Order of Police Patrick Yoes said. “Strong community relationships lead to safer communities.”

For more information or to register, agencies can visit www.plecetconference.org.

Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect.