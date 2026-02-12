Ohio selects 9 public safety agencies for statewide DFR pilot

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio has selected nine public safety agencies to participate in its new Drone First Responder Pilot Program, a statewide initiative aimed at enhancing emergency response through rapid aerial deployment, according to an announcement from SkyfireAI.

| SPECIAL REPORT: The DFR decisions every chief faces before the first drone ever flies

The program, led by the Ohio Department of Transportation and DriveOhio with support from SkyfireAI, will provide selected agencies with drone technology capable of quick launch, real time video streaming and integration with Ohio’s developing uncrewed aircraft traffic management system, according to the release.

Participating agencies include:



City of Springfield Police/Fire/EMS

Athens Police Department

Lima Police Department

Toledo Police Department

Violet Township Fire/EMS

Austintown Fire Department

City of Hamilton Police/Fire/EMS

Amherst Police Department

Village of Kelleys Island Fire/EMS

“Ohio is committed to giving our first responders the tools they need to protect lives and serve their communities safely and effectively,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “This statewide Drone First Responder pilot reflects Ohio’s leadership in innovation, our strong partnership with local agencies, and our focus on using technology responsibly to support public safety across the state.”

| RESOURCE: How to fund Drone as First Responder programs (eBook)

Created under Ohio House Bill 96, the DFR program allows agencies to use NDAA-compliant drone systems in an effort to deliver critical supplies, improving situational awareness and support safer decision-making during emergencies.

The pilot includes standardized training, regulatory support and a focus on transparency and community engagement. Operations are expected to begin in spring 2026 and run for about a year, with results guiding potential expansion.