REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Drones

Ohio selects 9 public safety agencies for statewide DFR pilot

The program will provide agencies with drone technology capable of quick launch, real time video streaming and integration with Ohio’s uncrewed aircraft traffic management system

February 12, 2026 04:06 PM • 
Joanna Putman
7 Steps to a Successful Drone Program Starting a Police Department Drone Program.jpg

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio has selected nine public safety agencies to participate in its new Drone First Responder Pilot Program, a statewide initiative aimed at enhancing emergency response through rapid aerial deployment, according to an announcement from SkyfireAI.

| SPECIAL REPORT: The DFR decisions every chief faces before the first drone ever flies

The program, led by the Ohio Department of Transportation and DriveOhio with support from SkyfireAI, will provide selected agencies with drone technology capable of quick launch, real time video streaming and integration with Ohio’s developing uncrewed aircraft traffic management system, according to the release.

Participating agencies include:

  • City of Springfield Police/Fire/EMS
  • Athens Police Department
  • Lima Police Department
  • Toledo Police Department
  • Violet Township Fire/EMS
  • Austintown Fire Department
  • City of Hamilton Police/Fire/EMS
  • Amherst Police Department
  • Village of Kelleys Island Fire/EMS

“Ohio is committed to giving our first responders the tools they need to protect lives and serve their communities safely and effectively,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “This statewide Drone First Responder pilot reflects Ohio’s leadership in innovation, our strong partnership with local agencies, and our focus on using technology responsibly to support public safety across the state.”

| RESOURCE: How to fund Drone as First Responder programs (eBook)

Created under Ohio House Bill 96, the DFR program allows agencies to use NDAA-compliant drone systems in an effort to deliver critical supplies, improving situational awareness and support safer decision-making during emergencies.

The pilot includes standardized training, regulatory support and a focus on transparency and community engagement. Operations are expected to begin in spring 2026 and run for about a year, with results guiding potential expansion.

Trending
Seattle Police-Capitol Insurrection
Legal
Seattle reaches $29M settlement with family of woman struck and killed by officer en route to emergency call
Jaahnavi Kandula was hit by a Seattle officer who was driving up to 74 mph as he responded to a drug overdose call; he had his emergency lights on and had been using his siren at intersections
February 12, 2026 09:12 AM
CORRECTION Immigration Enforcement Minnesota
Federal law enforcement
Minn. immigration operation to end, border czar announces
The immigration crackdown, which spanned Minneapolis and St. Paul, resulted in more than 4,000 arrests and extensive protests
February 12, 2026 10:14 AM
LAPD HQ
Drones
After 3,000 flights, LAPD moves to scale DFR program citywide
The Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners voted unanimously to approve putting a $2.1 million donation toward the purchase of 24 drones, docking stations and other equipment
February 11, 2026 04:39 PM
Screenshot 2026-02-12 101937.png
Social Media
Tenn. PD jabs at officer, releases video of porch tumble: ‘Rapid tactical descent’
“No porches were harmed in the making of this incident. Sgt. Bennett’s dignity is currently under review,” the Monterey Police Department captioned the video post
February 12, 2026 11:26 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Company News
Slate Solutions_BATCH 4_43.jpg
Ballistic Shields
Slate Solutions expands tactical carrier lineup with the DTX Tactical Carrier
The DTX Tactical Carrier was designed to function as a scalable armor platform, supporting front, back, and side armor coverage in a streamlined, duty-ready configuration
February 11, 2026 03:49 PM

Airborne and Maritime Drones Real Time Policing
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com