REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Police1 Grants

Records: Officers working RNC logged more than 26K overtime hours in 3 days

The overtime pay for July 15-18 totaled more than $1.6 million; the total cost of event security is expected to fall within the $7 million provided by a DOJ grant

October 09, 2024 12:03 PM
Donald Trump

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at Harry Reid International Airport to board a plane after a campaign trip, Saturday, Sept.14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon/AP

By Joanna Putman
Police1

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — In the wake of an assassination attempt and heightened tensions, Milwaukee prepared to host the Republican National Convention (RNC) where Donald Trump was nominated for president. The increased security demands altered the stakes for law enforcement, WISN reported.

Hundreds of officers worked long hours, with no days off during the convention itself, and were rotated before and after the event to allow rest.

“It didn’t really change what our plans were, but it changed the stakes,” said Milwaukee Police Capt. Tim Gauerke, who led the RNC planning unit. “Not that it wasn’t real, but even more real what was at stake for us in doing our jobs well.”

Milwaukee police officers logged a total of 26,177 overtime hours between July 15 and July 18, at a cost of more than $1.6 million, according to records obtained by WISN. Additionally, officers accrued 3,318.5 hours of compensatory time. Officers were given the option to either receive overtime pay or bank “comp time,” which allowed them to save an hour-and-a-half of time off for every hour of overtime worked.

Nearly 900 Milwaukee officers—more than half of the department’s total force of 1,570—were involved in RNC security efforts, according to the report. The Department of Justice is expected to cover the costs through a Bureau of Justice Assistance grant, with the police department estimating that the total expenses will fall below the $7 million budget.

During the full week of the RNC, from July 14-20, officers worked 35,994 overtime hours, costing over $2.2 million, according to the report. The following week, July 21-27, saw a significant drop to 7,794 overtime hours, costing just over $500,000.

Looking to navigate the complexities of grants funding? Lexipol is your go-to resource for state-specific, fully-developed grants services that can help fund your needs. Find out more about our grants services here.

Trending
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 09:32 AM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Immigration Chicago
Federal law enforcement
Chicago mayor orders PD to investigate alleged federal LE misconduct incidents
Mayor Brandon Johnson’s order instructs the Chicago PD to preserve BWC footage, identify federal supervisors at the scene and complete reports in cases of alleged misconduct
February 03, 2026 12:26 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman

Event Security Police1 Grants Police1 Grants