Pursuit

Video: Naked Wis. man steals ambulance with patient inside, sparks 18-mile pursuit

Wisconsin Rapids officers used a tire deflation device and a drone to apprehend the suspect, who stole an ambulance with a patient still secured in the rear compartment

February 20, 2026 11:51 AM • 
Sarah Roebuck

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — A man is facing multiple charges after he stole an ambulance with a patient secured in the back and led officers on an 18-mile pursuit across central Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department.

The incident began around 5:37 p.m. on Feb. 17 while Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department personnel were providing medical care at a residence in the 1400 block of 22nd Avenue South.

The ambulance was parked nearby with two paramedics and the patient inside when an unidentified, nude man entered the cab and took control of the vehicle.

One medic exited in an attempt to intervene. The second tried to prevent the ambulance from being moved but was ultimately forced to exit as well when the situation became unsafe, police said.

The suspect fled in the ambulance with the patient still secured on a gurney in the rear compartment.

Wisconsin Rapids police then initiated a pursuit that spanned approximately 18.2 miles and lasted about 40 minutes, ending near Highway 73/80 in Pittsville.

Multiple agencies attempted to safely stop the ambulance using a tire deflation device. Pittsville Police ultimately disabled one of the front tires, after which the suspect drove into a muddy field and became stuck.

Body camera video shows the suspect refusing multiple commands to exit the vehicle.

Due to concerns for the patient’s safety in the rear compartment, officers deployed a drone to monitor the situation before making contact. A coordinated team then approached and safely took the suspect, identified as Benjamin L. Feltz, into custody.

Both the patient and the suspect were reported uninjured during the incident. Pittsville EMS transported them to Aspirus Wisconsin Rapids Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Minor damage to the ambulance was reported.

Feltz was booked into the Wood County Jail. Charges being requested include operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, obstructing emergency personnel, recklessly endangering safety and operating while intoxicated (third offense), among others, according to police.

Police thanked assisting agencies, including the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Pittsville Police Department, Port Edwards Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, leading daily news coverage. With nearly a decade of digital journalism experience, she has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in Broadcast News in the Digital Age.

A graduate of Central Michigan University with a broadcast and cinematic arts degree, Roebuck joined Lexipol in April 2023. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com or connect on LinkedIn.