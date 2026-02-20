REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Ga. officer killed when car strikes patrol vehicle during traffic stop

Hahira Officer Caleb Abney was inside his patrol vehicle with emergency lights on when a Camaro veered onto the shoulder and struck his vehicle

February 20, 2026 
Joanna Putman
HAHIRA, Ga. — A Hahira police officer was killed when his patrol car was struck during a traffic stop in Lowndes County, WTXL reported.

Officer Caleb Abney died on Feb. 19 while conducting a stop near mile marker 31 on I-75 northbound, according to the report. Authorities said he was inside his patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated when a Chevrolet Camaro veered onto the shoulder and struck the patrol car, which then collided with the vehicle Abney had stopped.

Abney was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Camaro was transported to South Georgia Medical Center, where they were also pronounced dead.

The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash, according to the report. Officials have not released further details as the investigation remains ongoing.

Tributes poured in for Abney, who previously served with Lowndes County Fire Rescue. In 2024, he was named Probationary Firefighter of the Year.

“Caleb proudly served his community with courage, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to protecting others,” the fire department said in a statement. “...His impact and service will never be forgotten.”

Georgia State Sen. Russ Goodman honored Abney on the Senate floor, noting that he was engaged and set to be married in April. Goodman said the Camaro’s driver was speeding and driving erratically before the crash.

February 16, 2026 03:55 PM

Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023.