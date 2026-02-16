Bomb detonates during evidence processing, 2 Colo. bomb squad officers burned

PUEBLO, Colo. — Two members of the Pueblo Police Department’s Metro Bomb Squad were injured when an explosive device detonated during an evidence-processing operation at the department’s bomb range, KOAA reported.

The Feb. 12 explosion occurred around 10:35 a.m. on while technicians were attempting to render the device safe as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

| SPECIAL REPORT: The DFR decisions every chief faces before the first drone ever flies

One officer sustained first- and second-degree burns and was treated and released, according to the report. The second officer suffered first-, second- and third-degree burns and was transported to a Denver burn unit, where he remains hospitalized. The injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported. The investigation remains ongoing.