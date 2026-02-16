REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Bomb detonates during evidence processing, 2 Colo. bomb squad officers burned

One Pueblo Police officer sustained first- and second-degree burns; the second officer suffered first-, second- and third-degree burns and was transported to a burn unit

February 16, 2026 11:32 AM • 
Joanna Putman

PUEBLO, Colo. — Two members of the Pueblo Police Department’s Metro Bomb Squad were injured when an explosive device detonated during an evidence-processing operation at the department’s bomb range, KOAA reported.

The Feb. 12 explosion occurred around 10:35 a.m. on while technicians were attempting to render the device safe as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

| SPECIAL REPORT: The DFR decisions every chief faces before the first drone ever flies

One officer sustained first- and second-degree burns and was treated and released, according to the report. The second officer suffered first-, second- and third-degree burns and was transported to a Denver burn unit, where he remains hospitalized. The injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported. The investigation remains ongoing.

Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com