REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Investigations

Man found dead 4 days after getting into unlocked Calif. police cruiser

The man got into the Azusa Police cruiser, unbeknownst to department staff, after being released from custody

March 30, 2026 10:40 AM

By Ru Gonzales
San Gabriel Valley Tribune, West Covina, Calif.

AZUSA, Calif. — A man who was released from custody Monday entered an unlocked Azusa police car parked in front of the police department and was found dead early Thursday morning, March 26, police said.

The medical examiner’s office, which will determine the man’s cause of death, has not yet identified him.

| WEBINAR: How agencies operationalize real-time policing

The man was reported missing, police said. But details about who filed the report and when were not available on Thursday afternoon.

The police car was pending mandatory maintenance and was not in use at the time, according to a police statement. It wasn’t clear how long the car had been parked in front of the station at 725 N. Alameda Ave.

The man was arrested Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment, said Azusa Police Capt. Robert Landeros. He was released Monday.

“We had no knowledge he got into a (police) car,” Landeros said.

But a camera had recorded the man entering the backseat of the unlocked police car, he said.

A civilian employee of the police department discovered the unresponsive man at 4:51 a.m. on Thursday, Landeros said. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene at 4:59 a.m.

Detectives are conducting an internal investigation which will be submitted to the Justice System Integrity Division of the District Attorney’s Office for review, the statement said.

An outside firm is doing on administrative investigation on why the police car was unlocked, Landeros said.

Police do not release DUI suspects until they are sober and if the suspect has medical issues or experiencing a mental problem, he or she is taken to a facility, authorities said.

Police asked anyone with information to call Detective Lieutenant Steve Sears at 626-812-3200.

Trending
Screenshot 2026-03-10 110613.png
Officer-Involved Shootings
Conn. officer fired following fatal OIS of knife-wielding man
Video from Hartford PD shows Steven Jones advancing toward several officers with a knife; now-former officer Joseph Mangano fired multiple shots, fatally wounding Jones
March 30, 2026 11:10 AM
ChatGPT Image Mar 28, 2026, 02_51_19 PM.png
Leadership
What one chief would say over a cup of coffee about leadership
A veteran police leader shares practical lessons on trust, accountability and why better leadership starts from within the agency
March 28, 2026 05:53 PM
 · 
Nancy Perry
Jillian Lauren (wife of Weezer bassist accused of shooting at cops) appears at a pre-arraignment hearing
Use of Force
LAPD commission overrules chief’s finding in shooting at Weezer bassist’s ex
Chief Jim McDonnell found two officers justified in using deadly force against Gillian Lauren, but the Police Commission concluded they made serious tactical mistakes
March 29, 2026 08:00 AM
Washington Capitol
Traffic Stop
Ferguson signs bill creating Blue Envelope Program to improve traffic stops for neurodivergent drivers
The envelope will hold essential documents and include printed guidance for drivers and responding officers on how to communicate during a traffic stop
March 29, 2026 07:00 AM

© 2026 San Gabriel Valley Tribune, West Covina, Calif.. Visit www.sgvtribune.com.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
SS8_ORANGE_RGB.png
Crime Analysis & Investigation Software
SS8 introduces 360-degree advanced data fusion capability within Intellego XT
Empowering law enforcement with a unified 360-degree intelligence view
March 25, 2026 04:08 PM

Bizarre Beat Investigations