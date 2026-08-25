Ohio dispatcher resigns after investigation finds more than 20K unauthorized ALPR searches

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — An Ohio dispatcher resigned after she was allegedly caught misusing the Highland Heights Police Department’s ALPR system, WOIO reported.

The part-time dispatcher had searched for specific license plates in the database repeatedly, Chief Dennis Matejcic stated. The unauthorized searches were discovered after an internal investigation.

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Following the discovery, the department will require all personnel who use Flock to undergo a mandatory monthly audit.

The website HaveIBeenFlocked, which uses public records requests to track Flock usage, found that a single user within the Highland Heights PD carried out 20,292 searches between Oct. 24, 2024 and Nov. 22, 2025, according to data it shared with WOIO. That user searched six license plates more than 1,000 times and one license plate more than 5,000 times.

The Highland Heights city prosecutor is examining the case for possible criminal activity, Matejcic said. No other department personnel were involved or are suspected of wrongdoing.

“She violated various departmental policies related to misuse of equipment, systems, and agency philosophy and values,” Matejcic told WOIO.