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Texas officer, wife dead in murder-suicide, medical examiner rules

The death of Armando Hernandez, a 15-year Southwest ISD Police Department veteran, was ruled a suicide and Elia Zereth Hernandez’s death was ruled a homicide

May 14, 2026 05:26 PM • 
Joanna Putman

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is struggling or having thoughts of suicide, you are not alone — and help is always available. Call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline to connect with a trained counselor, or chat online at 988lifeline.org.

SAN ANTONIO — The deaths of a Southwest Independent School District police corporal and his wife were ruled a murder-suicide by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, KSAT reported.

San Antonio police initially responded to reports of a crash on Southwest Loop 410 on May 6 when they discovered the two deceased inside the vehicle. Investigators later determined the incident appeared to be a murder-suicide.

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The couple was identified as as 46-year-old Armando Hernandez and 46-year-old Elia Zereth Hernandez, according to the medical examiner. Both died from multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

The medical examiner ruled Armando Hernandez’s death a suicide and Elia Zereth Hernandez’s death a homicide.

Armando Hernandez served as a corporal with the Southwest ISD Police Department for more than 15 years, according to district officials and state licensing records.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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Investigations
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com