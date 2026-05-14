Texas officer, wife dead in murder-suicide, medical examiner rules

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is struggling or having thoughts of suicide, you are not alone — and help is always available. Call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline to connect with a trained counselor, or chat online at 988lifeline.org.

SAN ANTONIO — The deaths of a Southwest Independent School District police corporal and his wife were ruled a murder-suicide by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, KSAT reported.

San Antonio police initially responded to reports of a crash on Southwest Loop 410 on May 6 when they discovered the two deceased inside the vehicle. Investigators later determined the incident appeared to be a murder-suicide.

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The couple was identified as as 46-year-old Armando Hernandez and 46-year-old Elia Zereth Hernandez, according to the medical examiner. Both died from multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

The medical examiner ruled Armando Hernandez’s death a suicide and Elia Zereth Hernandez’s death a homicide.

Armando Hernandez served as a corporal with the Southwest ISD Police Department for more than 15 years, according to district officials and state licensing records.

The investigation remains ongoing.