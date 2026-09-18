Ill. K-9 dies following training incident

NAUVOO, Ill. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of one of its K-9s in a training incident.

The Sept. 16 incident occurred during scheduled training at Nauvoo Grade School. K-9 Cato sustained a neck injury after striking a glass door.

Cato was taken to a veterinary hospital to receive treatment, but ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

“K-9 Cato was a valued and beloved member of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office,” the agency stated. “Throughout her service, Cato played an important role in supporting our deputies and serving the citizens of Hancock County. Her dedication, loyalty, and service will not be forgotten.”