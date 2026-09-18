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Ill. K-9 dies following training incident

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Cato died after hitting a glass door and sustaining a neck injury

September 18, 2026 11:28 AM • 
Joanna Putman
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Hancock County Sheriff’s Office

NAUVOO, Ill. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of one of its K-9s in a training incident.

The Sept. 16 incident occurred during scheduled training at Nauvoo Grade School. K-9 Cato sustained a neck injury after striking a glass door.

Cato was taken to a veterinary hospital to receive treatment, but ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

“K-9 Cato was a valued and beloved member of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office,” the agency stated. “Throughout her service, Cato played an important role in supporting our deputies and serving the citizens of Hancock County. Her dedication, loyalty, and service will not be forgotten.”

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com