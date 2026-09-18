Ill. K-9 dies following training incident
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Cato died after hitting a glass door and sustaining a neck injury
NAUVOO, Ill. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of one of its K-9s in a training incident.
The Sept. 16 incident occurred during scheduled training at Nauvoo Grade School. K-9 Cato sustained a neck injury after striking a glass door.
Cato was taken to a veterinary hospital to receive treatment, but ultimately succumbed to her injuries.
“K-9 Cato was a valued and beloved member of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office,” the agency stated. “Throughout her service, Cato played an important role in supporting our deputies and serving the citizens of Hancock County. Her dedication, loyalty, and service will not be forgotten.”
Trending
When the man refused to surrender to San Diego Police officers, they deployed a K-9; the man then ignited an incendiary device, setting the dog on fire
Officers were attempting to approach a wounded man when the shooter appeared from behind a doorway and shot an officer; another officer was wounded as he tried to return fire
The suspect was caught after allegedly shooting a Columbus County Sheriff’s deputy after fleeing a traffic stop and charged with attempted first-degree murder
The suspect, who was 6'7'’, was quickly recaptured after he kicked out a back seat window of a Houston County Sheriff’s Office pickup truck and pulled himself out feet first
Company News
Autura Welcomes New Leadership Team Members, Strengthening Its Commitment to Operational Excellence, Customer Success, and the Towing and Recovery Community
The company has hired Kimberly Barney as Chief Operations Officer, promoted Shelli Hawkins to Chief Towing Ambassador and Jeff Pesnell to Vice President of Enterprise Accounts, and hired Kayla Ann Tadasa as Director of Customer Success