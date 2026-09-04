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Officer-Involved Shootings

Fla. woman opens fire inside police department lobby

Port Orange Police Chief Manuel Marino said the 71-year-old woman fired toward civilian employees before walking outside with the handgun

September 04, 2026 12:36 PM • 
Sarah Roebuck

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A 71-year-old woman fired a shot toward civilian employees inside the Port Orange Police Department lobby before she was shot by responding officers, police said.

The woman entered the department around 8:20 a.m. on Sept. 3 and brandished the handgun while interacting with civilian employees at the front records section, Police Chief Manuel Marino said during a news conference.

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The woman remained in the lobby for several minutes before firing one round in the direction of employees, Marino said. The bullet struck near the department’s property and evidence section, where employees were working at the time.

A call reporting an active shooter or shooting in progress went out over the radio. Officers responded and confronted the woman as she walked outside the building.

“At that point, there is an officer-involved shooting,” Marino said.

Marino said the woman was still holding the handgun when officers confronted her. He had not reviewed all available surveillance video and could not say whether she pointed the weapon at officers.

The woman was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition, WFTV reported. None of the officers or civilian employees were injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Marino said the incident was particularly difficult for civilian employees, who are not trained or accustomed to responding to critical incidents. The department will provide those employees and the officers involved with debriefings and mental health resources.

“Fortunately, none of our staff were injured,” Marino said. “Now it’s the point of helping them recover.”

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Investigations Officer-Involved Shootings
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the senior news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, leading daily news coverage. With over a decade of digital journalism experience, she has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in Broadcast News in the Digital Age.

A graduate of Central Michigan University with a broadcast and cinematic arts degree, Roebuck joined Lexipol in April 2023. Have a news tip? Email her at sroebuck@lexipol.com or connect on LinkedIn.