REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
K-9

K-9 aids Ariz. sheriff’s office in traffic stop drug bust that netted 70,000 suspected fentanyl pills

After a traffic stop near Flagstaff, the Cococino County Sheriff’s Office performed a vehicle search; the agency’s K-9 unit uncovered more than 17.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl

January 17, 2026 07:00 AM
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP - 2026-01-15T171523.081.png

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office

The Arizona Daily Sun, Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A traffic stop on Interstate 17 south of Flagstaff resulted in the seizure of approximately 70,000 suspected fentanyl pills, according to a press release from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

The stop occurred on Friday, Jan. 9, shortly before 10 a.m., near the Kelly Canyon Road Exit. The CCSO K-9 Unit received consent to search the vehicle and reportedly found 17.58 pounds of suspected fentanyl.

The driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Angel Salgado-Chavez, was arrested and booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility for transportation of narcotic drugs for sale. That offense is a Class 2 felony in Arizona. State law also specifies that transporting more than 200 grams of fentanyl (about half a pound) in a motor vehicle carries a mandatory prison sentence of five to 15 years.

No additional information was immediately available.

Trending
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 02:01 PM
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP.png
Women in Law Enforcement
Wash. PD interim promoted to chief: ‘Steady leadership’
Patti Jackson has served as the Tacoma PD’s interim police chief since March 2025; she came to the agency from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, where she worked for over 35 years
February 04, 2026 04:44 PM

© 2026 The Arizona Daily Sun (Flagstaff, Ariz.). Visit www.azdailysun.com.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
Team Wendy
Duty Gear
Team Wendy now on GovX: Faster verification and discount access for eligible professionals
The discount is 10% off the total order and can be reused on future purchases
February 03, 2026 12:22 PM

Drug Interdiction / Narcotics K-9