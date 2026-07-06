N.Y. sheriff’s K-9 dies from heat exhaustion after patrol vehicle alarm system fails

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. — A K-9 with the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office died from heat exhaustion.

K-9 Leonidas, a German shepherd who served with the agency for eight years, died on July 2, WRGB reports.

A preliminary investigation found that the alarm system in the K-9 vehicle, which is designed to alert officers to vehicle or climate-control malfunctions, did not go off, the sheriff’s office said.

“The loss of K-9 Leonidas is felt deeply across our entire department and the Schenectady community,” Sheriff Dominic Dagostino said in a statement. “Leonidas was not just a working dog; he was a protector, a dedicated public servant and a beloved member of our law enforcement family.”

Dagostino said the department is focused on supporting K-9 Leonidas’ handler, Deputy Daniel Coppola, while investigators review the mechanical and technological failures that led to Leonidas’ death.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, officials said.