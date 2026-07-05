Charges refiled against man accused of causing Wash. officer’s death

By Paige Cornwell

The Seattle Times

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County prosecutors filed charges for the third time against the man accused of causing the death of a Bothell police officer and wounding another officer during a 2020 gunfight.

Henry Eugene Washington was charged last week with aggravated first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and vehicular assault in connection with the shooting that resulted in the death of Officer Jonathan Shoop, 32, in downtown Bothell in July 2020. A second officer, Mustafa Kumcur, was wounded during the gunfight and a pedestrian was injured when Washington allegedly struck him with his car during a police chase before the shooting.

Washington, 43, is accused of firing shots into Shoop and Kumcur’s patrol SUV following the brief car chase. As the two returned fire, Shoop was caught in the crossfire and struck by one of the field training officer’s bullets.

Shoop, who had served in the U.S. Coast Guard and worked with Washington State Ferries and Amazon before pursuing a law enforcement career, died at the scene.

Aggravated first-degree murder is the most serious offense in Washington state , with life in prison without the possibility of release the only possible sentence. Prosecutors said in 2020 that although Washington didn’t fire the fatal shot, he intended to kill the officers and is responsible for Shoop’s death.

Washington’s case has been dismissed twice, both times after he was found incompetent to stand trial. To stand trial in the U.S. legal system, a person must understand the nature of the proceedings against them and aid in their defense. If not, they are found to be not competent and are treated until their condition improves, with the target of moving the case forward.

The charges were first dismissed in October 2023 and Washington was civilly committed to Western State Hospital . In May 2024 , charges were refiled, after Washington State Hospital sent a letter to the prosecutor’s office saying it intended to discharge Washington to a less restrictive alternative setting. A competency evaluation was again ordered and Washington was again found not competent to stand trial. The case was dismissed and Washington returned to Western State Hospital.

Washington was transferred in October 2025 to Maple Lane , a psychiatric treatment facility. While there, according to the prosecuting attorney’s office, Washington went on multiple community outings to restaurants, parks and other sites “without issue.” In April, the Department of Social and Health Services requested approval to discharge Washington to a nonsecure facility.

“Although he continues to have delusions about being able to predict professional sports outcomes, he is reality-based in his discharge plans including short and long term goals,” his current psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner wrote, according to court documents.

The prosecuting attorney’s office refiled charges a month later.

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