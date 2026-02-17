REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Law Enforcement Policies

Detroit PD chief says he will fire officers who contacted Border Patrol during traffic stops

In 2025 incidents, an officer investigating a felony warrant contacted CBP after suspecting the individual was not a U.S. citizen and a sergeant called CBP for translation help

February 17, 2026 11:06 AM • 
Joanna Putman
detroit police cars.png

Detroit Police Department

DETROIT — Police Chief Todd Bettison said he plans to fire two Detroit police officers who contacted U.S. Customs and Border Protection during traffic stops, actions that violated department policy, The Detroit News reported.

Bettison told the Board of Police Commissioners in early February that the officer and sergeant involved have been suspended with pay, and he is seeking approval to suspend them without pay while pursuing termination, according to the report.

| SPECIAL REPORT: The DFR decisions every chief faces before the first drone ever flies

“98, 99 percent [of our officers] do it the right way... But I do have one, two percent that decide to violate our rules, our policies and our procedures,” Bettison said. “To those officers, I will hold them accountable.”

Department policy prohibits officers from engaging federal immigration agencies such as ICE or CBP, including for translation services, according to the report. The department has not publicly identified the officers.

The two incidents occurred on Dec. 16 and Feb. 9. In the first, an officer investigating a felony warrant contacted CBP after suspecting the individual was not a U.S. citizen. In the second, a sergeant called CBP for translation help after a person who stopped did not speak English. In both cases, federal agents detained the individuals, according to the report.

The investigation into the officers is ongoing.

Trending
Pawtucket Shooting
Investigations
R.I. PD credits good Samaritan with stopping shooter who killed 2 at youth hockey game
Pawtucket PD Chief Tina Goncalves credited an unnamed spectator who intervened, bringing the attack “to a swift end;" Goncalves also stated the shooter died from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound
February 17, 2026 11:03 AM
hqdefault.jpg
Arrests and Sentencing
Ex-Md. PD chief convicted of arson, sentenced to 55 years in prison
Former Laurel Police Chief David Crawford is already serving consecutive life sentences for arsons committed in Howard County between 2011 and 2020
February 16, 2026 12:19 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP (3).png
NYPD
‘A family connection': NYPD brother and sister retire on same date their late father left the force
Det. Kenny Dean and his sister, Sgt. Maryann Palonco, put in their papers on Feb. 3, the same date their father retired after 38 years; Dean had a 36-year career, and Palonco served for 30 years
February 16, 2026 10:22 AM
Screenshot 2026-02-16 095333.png
Officer-Involved Shootings
BWC: Man raises gun, fires shots at Seattle officers before OIS
The suspect opened fire when Seattle PD officers arrived on the scene, wounding one of them on the leg; he has been charged with first- and second-degree assault
February 16, 2026 09:57 AM
Company News
speakers.png
Continuing Education & Criminal Justice Programs
Transitioning to the rank of lieutenant: A roadmap for aspiring leaders
To help aspiring leaders navigate this career milestone, a panel of veteran law enforcement leaders will convene for a live webinar and panel discussion on Thursday, Feb. 19 at 2 P.M. PDT
February 16, 2026 03:55 PM

Border Patrol Federal law enforcement Law Enforcement Policies
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com