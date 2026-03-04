REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Law Enforcement Policies

Milwaukee PD bans facial coverings used to conceal officer identity

The new directive bars masks intended to conceal identity while permitting use for safety, health and weather-related reasons

March 04, 2026 10:31 AM • 
Sarah Roebuck
Congress ICE Masks

FILE - Federal agents conduct immigration enforcement operations Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy, File)

Ryan Murphy/AP

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has updated its uniform policy to prohibit officers from wearing facial coverings for the purpose of concealing their identity.

Milwaukee Common Council members announced the change March 2, describing it as part of the council’s broader “ICE Out” public safety framework.

The department adopted an addition to its Uniform Standard Operating Procedure that “explicitly prohibits the use of facial coverings for the purpose of concealing identity,” according to a council news release.

Alderperson JoCasta Zamarripa, who authored the SOP modification motion, said the change followed discussions with Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

“We met with the Police Chief, delivered the message of what our constituents were demanding, and he acted. This is about responsiveness, accountability, and trust,” Zamarripa said in the release.

Policy outlines limited exceptions

Under the updated SOP, facial coverings and masks remain permitted in specific circumstances, including:

  • Protection from hazardous materials
  • Assignments aimed at preventing the spread of disease or viruses
  • Cold or extreme weather during extended outdoor assignments

However, the procedure now includes a clear directive: “Facial coverings and masks shall not be used for the purpose of concealing identity.”

The council said the policy modification is intended to strengthen officer identification standards and increase transparency.

