Book excerpt: The Modern Police Leader: Essential Principles of Leadership, Supervision, and Decision-Making

The following is excerpted from “The Modern Police Leader: Essential Principles of Leadership, Supervision, and Decision-Making,” by Chief Damon Simmons, Ph.D. Covering everything from communication and decision-making to organizational culture, resilience and leadership development, the book offers actionable guidance for supervisors, managers and executives at every stage of their careers. Order your copy here.

Leadership legitimacy and why followers matter

A hard truth for police organizations is that legitimacy is not just something you earn from the public. It also exists inside the agency. Officers are constantly assessing whether their own leadership is legitimate. They may not always say it out loud, but they are asking. Is discipline fair? Are promotions based on merit? Are rules applied consistently? Does leadership have our backs, or are we being used to manage risk and optics?

The same principles that shape public trust apply internally. When supervisors treat people with fairness, give them a voice, make decisions transparently, and apply standards consistently, trust grows. When those elements are missing, skepticism takes hold. Over time, that skepticism turns into disengagement, quiet resistance, or open frustration. The consequences are real and immediate. When officers believe their supervisor is unfair or inconsistent, trust in the organization drops. Communication tightens. Initiative declines. People become more cautious, not in a healthy, safety-focused way, but in a self-protective way. They document more, take less risk, and focus on avoiding mistakes rather than doing the job well. On the other hand, when officers feel confident in their own authority and believe the system they operate in is legitimate, they are more resilient. They are better able to absorb frustration, stay engaged, and continue to perform even when conditions are not ideal.

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There is also a deeper dynamic at play. Leadership is not just about authority. It is about shared identity. Strong teams operate with a sense of “we.” There is a shared understanding of what the job means, what standards matter, and what the group stands for. In policing, that identity might center on protecting life, acting professionally, and serving the community fairly. When leaders reinforce that shared identity, alignment follows. People move in the same direction not just because they are told to, but because they believe in the mission and see themselves as part of it.

When that shared identity breaks down, leadership becomes transactional. Everything turns into a negotiation, like compliance in exchange for avoiding consequences or gaining small rewards. In the worst cases, it shifts toward coercion, where orders are followed only because they must be. That kind of environment is fragile. It holds together under pressure only until something gives. For supervisors, the takeaway is direct. Legitimacy inside the organization is built the same way it is outside. Legitimacy is built through fairness, consistency, transparency, and respect. Every decision, every correction, every conversation either strengthens or weakens that foundation. If you want alignment, not just compliance, you must lead in a way that convinces your people they are part of something legitimate and that they are treated accordingly.