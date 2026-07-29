The Leadership Beat: ‘A new chief’s first responsibility is to understand the organization before trying to change it’

The following content is part of Police1’s Police Leader Playbook, a resource aimed at helping new law enforcement leaders move beyond basic management and supervision skills and become inspirational leaders with integrity and passion. Through a handful of questions presented by Police1, veteran leaders reflect on their early days in leadership roles and offer advice, while newer leaders detail their experiences taking on a new position. Email editor@police1.com to offer your insights for the Police Leader Playbook.

Chief Damon Simmons

Damon Simmons, Ph.D., has spent more than three decades serving in the military and law enforcement, including leadership roles across patrol, investigations, traffic, crime prevention and specialized operations. Since becoming chief of the Liberty Lake (Wash.) Police Department in December 2020, he has focused on strengthening organizational culture through communication, participatory leadership and employee wellness.

Today, he leads a department of 26 sworn officers, three support staff and two citizen volunteers serving the growing eastern Washington community of approximately 14,800 residents.

What was the moment that set you on the path to becoming a chief?

There was not one defining incident or one individual who put me on the path to becoming a chief. Instead, my career was shaped over many years by observing the people around me. I made a conscious effort to watch, listen and learn from everyone. Over the past 31 years of combined military and law enforcement experience, I learned from the leaders who had already achieved rank, those striving for promotion and the exceptional peer leaders I had the privilege of serving alongside throughout my career. Those observations taught me lessons that no textbook ever could.

One of the most significant realizations was that people generally choose one of two paths when they encounter problems within an organization. They either spend their careers complaining about what is wrong, or they place themselves in a position where they can influence meaningful change. Early in my career, I decided I wanted to be part of the solution rather than a spectator.

I also learned that people seek promotion for very different reasons. Some pursue rank because they desire authority or power. Others are motivated by the increased pay and benefits that accompany advancement. Then there are those who promote because they genuinely want to improve their organizations, develop people and leave the profession better than they found it. Watching these different motivations play out over time reinforced my belief that why a person seeks leadership is just as important as whether they attain it.

As I advanced in my own career, I came to understand that nearly every aspect of an organization is influenced by leadership. Regardless of how someone reached a leadership position or what originally motivated them to seek promotion, their decisions have lasting consequences for the people they serve. A leader’s influence extends far beyond policies and procedures. A leader’s influence shapes how people feel about coming to work, how they treat one another and how effectively they serve their communities.

Looking back, I realize my journey to becoming a chief was never about achieving a particular title. It was about becoming someone who could create positive change, strengthen organizational culture, improve the well-being of employees and leave the profession better than I found it. Every outstanding leader I worked for provided a model worth emulating, and every ineffective leader reinforced the kind of leader I never wanted to become. Together, those experiences shaped not only my career path but also my philosophy of leadership.

What did you prioritize in your first 30 days, six months and first year as chief?

I have always believed that a new chief’s first responsibility is to understand the organization before trying to change it. While every leader naturally has ideas about improvements, lasting change begins with listening, learning and building trust. My priorities would evolve over time as I gained a better understanding of the agency, its people and the community it serves.

During my first 30 days, my primary objective was to avoid making significant organizational changes unless there was an immediate operational or public safety concern that required action. I felt that it would be difficult to make informed decisions without first understanding the culture, history and challenges of the organization since I was an incoming employee.

I spent the first 30 days meeting with individual employees, both commissioned and non-commissioned. These conversations were not simply introductions. They were an opportunity to understand the organization from every perspective. Just as importantly, I shared my expectations as chief and ask employees what they expected from me as their leader. During this period, I also reviewed departmental policies, operational manuals, organizational structure, standard operating procedures, strategic documents and initiatives. I also spent considerable time observing day-to-day operations, attending shift briefings, riding and working with officers, and becoming familiar with every aspect of the department.

Once I had developed a solid understanding of the organization internally, I expanded my focus outward to the community and begin laying the groundwork for long-term improvements. One of my priorities was meeting with community members, business owners, school administrators and other public safety stakeholders. I wanted to understand their concerns, identify emerging issues and learn how they view the police department. Internally, I conducted an operational assessment of the department to identify organizational strengths, weaknesses, operational gaps, inefficiencies and future needs. I also spent time working with the leadership team to better understand their strengths, leadership styles, experience and developmental needs.

Lastly, I began sharing my long-term vision for the department with all employees. By the end of the first six months, I began developing a strategic roadmap that aligns organizational priorities with community expectations and available resources. By the end of my first year, I completed a strategic plan that clearly identifies the department’s long-term priorities, measurable goals, and implementation timeline.

How are you building a culture people want to join — and stay?

For me, influencing organizational culture starts with two foundational principles: effective communication and inclusion. I want employees to understand not only what decisions are being made, but why those decisions are being made. Likewise, I want employees to feel comfortable sharing ideas, concerns and even disagreement without fear of being dismissed. Communication is never something you perfect. Communication requires constant attention, evaluation and adjustment.

The second principle is inclusion through participatory leadership. While every decision cannot be made by committee, I firmly believe the people closest to the work often have the best understanding of how to improve it. I intentionally look for opportunities to involve employees in problem-solving, policy development, operational changes, equipment selection and long-term planning.

Another one of my major priorities is employee health and wellness. Supporting wellness is not simply about responding when someone is struggling. It is about creating an organizational culture where taking care of physical health, mental health and emotional well-being, and family life is viewed as a strength rather than a weakness.

Ultimately, my goal is to create a culture where people feel respected, trusted, heard, challenged and supported. I want employees to be proud of the organization they represent, excited to recommend it to others and motivated to build long careers here.

How do you approach major decisions as chief?

My decision-making process begins with understanding the urgency of the situation. Not every decision has the luxury of time. Some decisions require an immediate response because of public safety concerns or operational necessity, while others allow time to gather information, seek input and thoroughly evaluate alternatives. The first question I ask myself is, “How much time do I have to make this decision?” The answer to that question often determines how much information I can realistically collect and how many people I can involve in the process.

Once I understand the timeline, I identify the objective. Before discussing solutions, I want to clearly define the problem we are trying to solve. Too often organizations become focused on implementing solutions before they have fully identified the underlying issue. Clearly defining the desired outcome keeps everyone focused on solving the right problem rather than simply reacting to symptoms.

The next step is determining what resources are available to help make an informed decision. No chief possesses all the expertise necessary to independently make every significant decision. I rely heavily on the experience and knowledge of others. That may include members of the leadership team, subject matter experts, frontline employees, city administration, legal counsel, finance personnel, vendors, neighboring agencies, or professional organizations.

Participatory leadership is an important part of my decision-making philosophy. I intentionally ask myself, “Who should be involved in helping make this decision?” The people closest to the work often provide perspectives that executive leaders may not immediately recognize. Involving employees creates better decisions because it incorporates operational experience while also increasing ownership and buy-in during implementation. At the same time, I recognize that not every decision should be made collaboratively. There are decisions involving personnel matters, legal issues, confidential information, or executive responsibility where the final judgment must rest solely with me.

After gathering information, I evaluate available alternatives. I rarely view major decisions as having only one possible solution. Instead, I ask what options exist, what each option accomplishes and what unintended consequences might accompany each path. I consider both the short-term and long-term impact of every alternative.

Risk assessment is another critical component of my process. Every significant decision carries some degree of risk. I evaluate operational risks, legal liability, financial implications, officer safety, community expectations, organizational culture and public perception. Equally important, I consider the risks of not deciding. Sometimes maintaining the status quo carries greater risk than implementing change. Throughout the process, I continually ask whether the decision aligns with the organization’s mission, vision, values, and strategic priorities.

How do you demonstrate values-based leadership in your daily actions?

I believe values-based leadership is the foundation of effective policing. Honesty, integrity, accountability, respect, fairness, humility and service are not leadership traits that can simply be listed on a department website. I understand that these values must be demonstrated consistently through my daily actions. I believe that our employees often pay far more attention to what I do than what I say.

I also understand that supporting employees also means standing beside them, both internally and externally. Internally, means I ensure every employee is treated fairly, receives due process and can be heard. Externally, means it is my responsibility to advocate for the men and women of the department when they have acted professionally, ethically, and within the law.

Values-based leadership is demonstrated through consistency over time and is rooted in keeping promises, communicating honestly, treating people with dignity, making fair decisions, accepting responsibility, supporting employees when they deserve support, holding people accountable when accountability is necessary, and never losing sight of the fact that every employee is both a professional and a person.

Leadership lightning round

What is a leadership book, podcast or seminar you’ve found invaluable?

One of the most influential books in my recent leadership journey is “Antifragile” by Nassim Nicholas Taleb, which fundamentally shifted my perspective from simply building resilience to intentionally becoming stronger, wiser and more effective because of adversity.

How do you stay organized and manage your schedule?

To remain focused on what matters most, I have disciplined myself to prioritize relentlessly, minimize multitasking and confidently say no when a commitment does not align with my highest priorities.

If budget were no issue, what is one investment you would make today?

If I knew the city council would approve one major budget request, I would invest in a state-of-the-art wellness center that empowers our employees to thrive physically, psychologically and professionally throughout their careers.

What is one way leaders can show they care about their people?

Leaders demonstrate that they genuinely care about people by embracing humanistic leadership. They lead with empathy, respect, compassion, authenticity and service, while recognizing each employee as a person first, and invest in their well-being, growth and long-term success as both professionals and individuals.

At the end of the day, how do you recharge?

I recharge by investing in the two things that keep me at my best, my physical health through exercise and my personal well-being through quality time with my family.