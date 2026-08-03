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BWC: Driver plows into vehicle during traffic stop, narrowly avoiding Texas officer

“This incident is a stark reminder that traffic stops are among the most dangerous parts of an officer’s job,” the El Paso Police Department stated

August 03, 2026 05:02 PM • 
Joanna Putman

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Police Department released body camera footage showing a motor officer narrowly escaping being hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop.

The July 25 incident began with a traffic stop “like any other,” according to the department. Body camera video shows the officer dismounting from his bike and approaching the driver’s side window of the vehicle he had just pulled over.

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As he spoke to the driver, the officer suddenly jumped back as a vehicle plowed into the stopped vehicle.

The officer and the driver of the stopped vehicle were both injured, but their injuries were not life-threatening, according to the department.

“This incident is a stark reminder that traffic stops are among the most dangerous parts of an officer’s job. In a matter of seconds, a routine stop nearly turned tragic,” the department stated. “When you see emergency lights on the roadside, Move Over or Slow Down.”

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com