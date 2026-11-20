MADISON, Wis. — The officer who fatally shot Corey Ruiz will not be charged in the incident, WKOW reported.

Madison Officer Kiel Baitinger-Peterson acted reasonably in shooting Ruiz after he allegedly wielded a knife and injured Baitinger-Peterson during an attempted arrest, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne stated.

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“Under Wisconsin law, which applies equally to members of law enforcement and to those who are not, any person may use deadly force to respond to a genuine fear of deadly force to that person or any other person,” Ozanne’s statement read. “This critical incident involved City of Madison police officers who were attempting the apprehension of an individual wanted for attempted burglary of an occupied home, who was actively evading police, and when contact was made physically resisted, produced a weapon, and appeared to be unphased by two less than lethal devices used by officers.”

The July 22 incident unfolded when officers responded to reports of a man stealing bicycles and checking vehicle windows, WKOW reported. He fled on a bicycle, but was located 30 minutes later.

An altercation unfolded, during which Ruiz pulled out a knife, according to investigators. Two officers attempted to tase Ruiz, but the probes were ineffective. Baitinger-Peterson fired three shots, fatally wounding Ruiz.

The Madison Police Department did not use body cameras at the time of the incident, but have since pledged to start a body camera program, WKOW reported.