Ex-Calif. LEO charged with falsifying timecards after skipping court appearances, resulting in 27 dismissals

By Sara Cardine

Daily Pilot, Costa Mesa, Calif.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. — A former Fountain Valley police officer who allegedly submitted fraudulent timecards for traffic court appearances he never attended — resulting in the dismissal of 27 court cases — is now being charged with felony grand theft, Orange County prosecutors said Tuesday.

Stuart Robert Chase, 50, of Corona, has also been charged with another felony count of filing a false claim to a government entity and faces a maximum sentence of three years in state prison, according to a release issued by the district attorney ‘s office.

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After discovering irregularities on Chase ‘s timecard, Fountain Valley Police Department initiated an internal affairs investigation and discovered that, between Aug. 4, 2021, and Nov. 1, 2023, the officer was paid $2, 590 in overtime and comp time for 12 court dates he reported attending, although he ‘d been marked “not present " by the court, the release indicates.

Advertisement Chase additionally failed to appear in traffic court 24 times during his regularly assigned shift, prosecutors contend. He has since resigned from FVPD and paid back the money in its entirety.

His actions were reported to the Peace Officers Standards and Training, and his certification review is pending, indicating Chase could lose the ability to work as an officer in the future.

Chase ‘s name appears in the online public accountability database giglio-bradylist.com, in connection with a 2019 complaint filed by an unnamed woman who claimed she was falsely detained and threatened by the officer after calling 911 regarding a domestic disturbance.

She alleges that when she refused to provide evidence against her fiance, Chase handcuffed her and took her to the police station, threatening to arrest her and have her child taken away.

Officer Chase has no compassion,” reads the complaint. “He is ruthless, unethical, cold- hearted, and racially biased. I never had any issues with police before this day — now I understand why people don ‘t call the police for help.”

In Tuesday ‘s statement, Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer denounced Chase ‘s fraudulent reporting.

“Serving the public is a solemn responsibility, and when a member of law enforcement willfully disregards his sworn duty to uphold the law and fulfill his obligations as a peace officer, it tarnishes the reputation of every hardworking man and woman who wears the badge, " he said.

Senior Deputy Dist. Atty. Rick Majchrzak, with the Special Prosecutions Unit, is prosecuting this case, according to the news release.

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