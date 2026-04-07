N.Y. driver of car with ‘Sorry officer, I thought you wanted to race’ sticker arrested after pursuit

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop in a vehicle without license plates, according to the New York State Police.

The vehicle had a sticker that read, “Sorry officer, I thought you wanted to race.”

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Troopers were patrolling Route 33 in Buffalo on April 4 as part of a cooperative speed enforcement initiative with the Buffalo Police Department when they spotted a 2015 Dodge Charger with no plates, according to police.

Troopers activated their emergency lights, and the driver sped away at a high rate of speed. The vehicle exited onto Route 198 but became stuck in traffic, where troopers arrested the driver without incident.

The driver was charged with third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and multiple traffic violations.