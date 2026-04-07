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Arrests and Sentencing

N.Y. driver of car with ‘Sorry officer, I thought you wanted to race’ sticker arrested after pursuit

The driver faces multiple charges after fleeing a traffic stop in a vehicle that had no plates, the New York State Police stated

April 07, 2026 12:18 PM • 
Joanna Putman
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New York State Police

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New York State Police

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop in a vehicle without license plates, according to the New York State Police.

The vehicle had a sticker that read, “Sorry officer, I thought you wanted to race.”

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Troopers were patrolling Route 33 in Buffalo on April 4 as part of a cooperative speed enforcement initiative with the Buffalo Police Department when they spotted a 2015 Dodge Charger with no plates, according to police.

Troopers activated their emergency lights, and the driver sped away at a high rate of speed. The vehicle exited onto Route 198 but became stuck in traffic, where troopers arrested the driver without incident.

The driver was charged with third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and multiple traffic violations.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com