REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Legal

Former Texas officer convicted in 2024 crash that killed 3

Ex-Missouri City officer Blademir Viveros was driving at least 100 mph without lights and sirens when he crashed, killing three people, including a man detained in the back of his cruiser

March 24, 2026 11:34 AM • 
Joanna Putman

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A former Missouri City Police officer has been convicted in a car crash that killed three, KHOU reported.

A jury convicted former officer Blademir Viveros of three counts of aggravated assault by a public servant in the deaths of Angela Stewart, Mason Stewart and Michael Hawkins, according to the report. The 2024 crash occurred when Viveros was responding to a robbery call without his emergency lights and sirens activated.

| WEBINAR: How agencies operationalize real-time policing

He was driving at more than 100 mph when he struck Angela Stewart’s vehicle, killing her and her son, Mason. Michael Hawkins, who was detained and unrestrained in the back of Viveros’s cruiser, was also killed.

Prosecutors in the case alleged that Viveros knowingly placed lives at risk. Defense attorneys argued that the case was actually concerned with department policy violations and should not have risen to the level of felony charges.

Viveros could face up to life in prison.

Trending
APTOPIX LaGuardia Crash
Airway and Transit Policing
2 police officers injured after jet crashes into fire truck at LaGuardia Airport, killing pilot and copilot
A fire truck responding to a separate incident was struck by a passenger jet as it landed; the pilot and copilot were killed, and two Port Authority Police officers were treated for broken bones
March 23, 2026 09:46 AM
Screenshot 2026-03-23 103002.png
Officer-Involved Shootings
BWC: Naked man fleeing from Calif. officers tries to attack them with shovel before OIS
Video from the incident shows the suspect initially surrendering to Yuba City officers before resisting, fleeing and arming himself with a shovel
March 23, 2026 10:39 AM
hqdefault.jpg
Ambush
U.S. Park Police officer wounded in ambush, agency states
Park Police Chief Scott Brecht said in a press briefing that the officer was ambushed by two gunmen who fired at the officer as he drove by in an unmarked vehicle
March 24, 2026 09:55 AM
US-NEWS-CONGRESS-SHUTDOWN-ICE-AIRPORTS-YB
Airway and Transit Policing
ICE officers to support airport security as hundreds of TSA agents quit, Trump announces
TSA workers are among those who have missed paychecks due to a six-week long shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security as congress disputes its funding
March 23, 2026 11:17 AM
Company News
Role of AI ML in LI.jpg
Crime Analysis & Investigation Software
SS8 unveils advanced AI-powered analytics for criminal investigations
Next generation capabilities to accelerate decision-making workflows
March 18, 2026 06:03 PM

Legal Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com