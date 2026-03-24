Former Texas officer convicted in 2024 crash that killed 3

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A former Missouri City Police officer has been convicted in a car crash that killed three, KHOU reported.

A jury convicted former officer Blademir Viveros of three counts of aggravated assault by a public servant in the deaths of Angela Stewart, Mason Stewart and Michael Hawkins, according to the report. The 2024 crash occurred when Viveros was responding to a robbery call without his emergency lights and sirens activated.

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He was driving at more than 100 mph when he struck Angela Stewart’s vehicle, killing her and her son, Mason. Michael Hawkins, who was detained and unrestrained in the back of Viveros’s cruiser, was also killed.

Prosecutors in the case alleged that Viveros knowingly placed lives at risk. Defense attorneys argued that the case was actually concerned with department policy violations and should not have risen to the level of felony charges.

Viveros could face up to life in prison.