Seattle reaches $2.6M settlement with 4 officers over sexual harassment claims

SEATTLE — The city of Seattle reached a $2.6 million settlement with four current and former police officers over sexual harassment claims against former chief Adrian Diaz, among others, KOMO reported.

Officers Lauren Truscott, Valerie Carson, Kame Spencer and Judinna Gulpan filed the lawsuit in 2024, alleging they were groomed, subjected to discrimination and retaliated against by former Police Chief Adrian Diaz, Lt. John O’Neil and Seattle Police Department Human Resources Manager Rebecca McKechnie. The lawsuit also alleged that former assistant chief Dan Nelson contributed to a hostile work environment.

| RELATED: Policing cannot continue ignoring sexual harassment

The officers claimed the conduct reflected a broader culture of sexism and misogyny within the department. Three of the women remain employed by SPD, while one has since retired, according to KOMO.

“We are happy to see the City of Seattle take accountability for what was a clear lapse in leadership by the previous administration. We hope new leadership will improve working conditions for everyone within the Seattle Police Department,” Sumeer Singla, one of their attorneys, told FOX 13. “Our clients are pleased to put this episode behind them. They are committed to serving the City of Seattle and hope for successful careers within the Seattle Police Department.”

Attorneys representing Diaz and O’Neil have denied the allegations. When the claims were first filed, city and department leaders also disputed the accusations, saying they were not supported by the facts, KOMO reported.

The city also settled a lawsuit with O’Neil in 2025, which his attorneys say stemmed from racially discriminatory treatment and retaliation against him after the allegations were made.