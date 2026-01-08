REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Texas board reinstates LE license for officer acquitted of deadly conduct in fatal shooting

Christopher Taylor’s conviction for deadly conduct was overturned by an appeals court, clearing him of all charges related to the 2019 fatal shooting

January 08, 2026 04:58 PM • 
Joanna Putman

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) has reinstated the law enforcement license of former Austin police officer Christopher Taylor following his recent acquittal, FOX 7 Austin reported.

Taylor’s conviction for deadly conduct was overturned by a Texas appeals court in December, clearing him of all charges related to the 2019 fatal shooting of Mauris DeSilva. The reversal came after Taylor had previously been convicted in October 2024 and sentenced to two years in prison.

| DOWNLOAD: 26 on 2026: A police leadership playbook

TCOLE told FOX 7 Austin that it reversed the revocation of Taylor’s license after receiving certified court documents confirming his acquittal.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis responded to the decision in a brief statement.

“I am aware of TCOLE’s decision and will be coordinating with the City Attorney’s Office regarding next steps,” Davis said.

Taylor was originally not eligible for probation following the 2024 conviction. His acquittal now clears a major legal hurdle and could impact future employment decisions, though no decisions regarding reinstatement or reemployment with the Austin Police Department have been announced.

Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023.