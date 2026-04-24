N.C. sheriff’s K-9 airlifted after medical emergency in first use of Tenn. transport program

CLAY COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff’s K-9 was flown to the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine after a medical emergency, marking what officials said was the first air transport of a law enforcement dog under Tennessee’s new specialized program.

Luca, a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois assigned to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, was inadvertently exposed to concentrated ozone on April 21 while crated inside a building that houses the agency’s investigative unit, according to the sheriff’s office.

His handler, Investigator Steven Smith, found Luca in severe respiratory distress and vomiting and rushed him to Big Bear Veterinary Clinic in Hayesville, where he was stabilized by Dr. Kayla Lawlor and staff before being sedated for transport.

Luca was then flown by Erlanger LIFE FORCE Air Medical to Knoxville for treatment at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine.

The University of Tennessee Police Department said it worked with the Knoxville Fire Department to help the helicopter land off Cherokee Farm Way and assist with getting the K-9 to the veterinary hospital.

LIFE FORCE said the flight marked the first real-world activation of its K-9 Transport Program.

While the agency had already conducted training simulations and dry runs with veterinary partners, this was the first time the program had been used for an actual field transport, according to LIFE FORCE.

The air medical service said the program was created to help law enforcement and military working dogs reach specialized veterinary care faster, particularly in situations where ground transport could take hours. In Luca’s case, the flight reduced travel time and helped get him to advanced care more quickly.

LIFE FORCE said it is the first EMS agency in Tennessee and one of only a small number of air medical programs in the country to offer dedicated transport for working dogs.

Aircraft used in the program are equipped with specialized K-9 medical equipment, and flight crews have received training in canine anatomy, stabilization and emergency interventions.

“These K-9s are heroes who protect our communities every single day,” Stacy Prater, LIFE FORCE K-9 transport coordinator, said in a statement. “They deserve every fighting chance when they are injured in the line of duty.”

According to the university, Luca was inadvertently exposed to concentrated ozone, which can cause acute lung injury.

Luca has served with the sheriff’s office for about seven years in drug detection and apprehension efforts.

The sheriff’s office said the specialized transport was provided at no cost to Clay County.

Luca was in stable but serious condition when he was taken to the veterinary hospital. He was released on April 23.

LIFE FORCE’s program was inspired in part by the 2017 line-of-duty death of K-9 Cain of the Crossville Police Department.

The agency said Cain’s death underscored a gap in emergency care for working dogs, especially when specialized veterinary centers are hours away by ground.