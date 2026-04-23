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Ala. officer killed in crash with commercial truck

Officer Dallas Hinton, 25, had served the Thomasville Police Department for two years and was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran

April 23, 2026 08:38 AM
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By Carol Robinson
al.com

THOMASVILLE, Ala. — A police officer in south Alabama was killed in a fiery crash with a large commercial truck early Wednesday.

The wreck happened about 5:30 a.m. on U.S. 43 near the mile marker 90 in Clarke County.

Thomasville Police Chief Mitchell Stuckey said the 25-year-old officer, Dallas Hinton, was in his patrol vehicle and on duty when he struck the back of box container trailer.

The police cruiser burst into flames upon impact, and the officer was pronounced dead on the scene.

Stuckey said Hinton had been on the force about two years and was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He was also engaged to be married.

“When you realize it’s one of yours, we don’t have a lot of practice in that,” Stuckey said. “We’re obviously not doing very good.”

“We’re a small county and we’re all close,” the chief said. “It’s a very impactful situation and only by the grace of God will we be able to get through it.”

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