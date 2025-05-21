REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Silencio Coffee signs with Laura Burgess Marketing to amplify mission-driven messaging

Veteran-owned, faith-based coffee company taps trusted industry agency to expand within the tactical, military, and freedom-loving communities

May 21, 2025 04:19 PM
BRISTOW, Va. — Silencio Coffee, the veteran-founded coffee brand built on quiet professionalism, brotherhood, and a deep love for God and country, has selected Laura Burgess Marketing (LBM) as its official agency of record. This partnership will focus on amplifying Silencio’s presence within the military, tactical, 2A, and patriot-driven lifestyle markets.

Silencio Coffee was created by Fred Fusco, a 20-year veteran of the Army Special Operations Command as an 18 Delta Green Beret Medic and operator in a Special Missions Unit, and Michael Kurcina, a former U.S. Marine and U.S. Soldier as an Infantryman and also in Psychological Operations. Built on faith, grit, and exceptional taste, Silencio Coffee offers high-quality roasts for those who appreciate calm, clarity, and strength in every sip. Each roast – from the calming Nirvana Light Roast to the bold Gunfighter Dark Roast – offers a unique sensory experience designed for those who value quality, quiet, and purpose.

“We didn’t start Silencio to just sell coffee—we started it to create a movement of like-minded Americans who value strength, discipline, and faith,” said Michael Kurcina, co-founder of Silencio Coffee. “Working with LBM, we’re stepping into the next chapter. With their experience in the tactical and military space, we’re confident they can help us deliver that message loud and clear to the silent majority.”

Through this partnership, LBM will guide Silencio Coffee’s public relations, influencer collaborations, and industry connections with key distributors and retailers across the tactical, 2A, and patriotic consumer markets.

“Silencio is more than a coffee brand – it’s a way of life,” said Ashley Gall, President at LBM. “We’re honored to stand alongside Silencio to grow awareness and amplify their message, showing that good coffee, strong values, and patriotism go hand-in-hand.”

If you are a retailer or distributor interested in offering Silencio Coffee to your customers, please fill out the Contact Form. For more information on Silencio Coffee, visit its website at www.silenciocoffee.com or follow along on Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, and listen to the podcast.

About Silencio Coffee

Silencio Coffee was founded in 2022 by two U.S. SOF, USMC veteran friends who love America deeply and are dedicated to bringing their customers amazing coffee. Roasted, ground, bagged, and shipped in the Commonwealth of Virginia, Silencio represents a quiet professional’s lifestyle rooted in faith, freedom, and quality. Learn more at https://silenciocoffee.com.

Product News

Off Duty