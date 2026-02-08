Police union backs federal bill aimed at preventing corrections officer suicide

WASHINGTON — The Fraternal Order of Police has thrown its support behind federal legislation designed to improve mental health screening and care for corrections officers, citing elevated suicide rates and the unique dangers of working inside correctional facilities.

In a Jan. 26 letter to Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) and Don Bacon (R-Neb.), FOP National President Patrick Yoes endorsed H.R. 2305, the Corrections Officer Blake Schwarz Suicide Prevention Act.

The bill was named in honor of Corrections Officer Schwartz, who died by suicide in 2023. He worked at Federal Correctional Institution Thomson in Northwest Illinois,

“Law enforcement officers work in a difficult and dangerous profession that can be taxing on their mental health,” Yoes wrote. “This is especially true for those who serve as corrections officers, as they are frequently physically and sexually assaulted by the inmates with whom they interact every day.”

According to the FOP, suicide rates among corrections officers are significantly higher than the national average, underscoring the need for better access to mental health resources.

If enacted, the bill would create a grant program providing funding to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, states and local governments to conduct mental health screenings for corrections officers and offer referrals to mental healthcare providers when needed. The goal, Yoes said, is to identify officers who may be struggling and connect them with help before a crisis occurs.

“Improving the mental health of these officers could save their lives,” Yoes wrote. He added that expanded mental health support could also help agencies improve safety, efficiency, recruitment and retention.

The FOP represents more than 382,000 members nationwide. Yoes thanked the bill’s sponsors for their leadership and said the organization stands ready to assist lawmakers as the legislation moves forward.

Editor’s note: Suicide is always preventable. If you are having thoughts of suicide or feeling suicidal, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline immediately at 988. Counselors are also available to chat at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Remember: You deserve to be supported, and it is never too late to seek help. Speak with someone today.